Some experiences that make one feel one’s age are good medicine for the heart and soul.
Such was the nearly two hours spent with granddaughter Bridget at her Flushing Central Elementary School Daddy-Daughter Dance Friday evening. Her dad, Doug, had been called to North Carolina as his father was passing from cancer. Doug was Bridget’s planned date. I was the substitute.
I can’t remember the last time I went on a date to a school dance. I took at least one daughter to a daddy-daughter dance back in the day, but it might have been at the old Knights of Columbus Hall. Brenda and I chaperoned a few O.J. DeJonge dances when the girls were at that age more than a couple decades ago.
But going to a school dance on a date?
Bullwinkle, please turn the Wayback Machine way, way, way back — to the late 1960s or very early ’70s.
Seems like a century ago.
Bridget was glad I was accompanying her. It meant she wouldn’t miss what, in her fourth-grade world view, was the BIG SOCIAL EVENT of spring.
After the picture at home for mom and dad — and grandma — we were off. Bridget was attired appropriately in a dress of her choosing, a necklace bearing a small turquoise stone, and in practical tennis shoes. Some of her peers wore high heels too large for their feet or other grown-up excuses for shoes.
I put on a tie — something I’ve done rarely since retiring years ago from the day job as managing editor of this publication. I selected my “Mr. Cool” Snoopy character tie, figuring kids might get a kick out of it. Or not. Bridget approved, though.
Walking to the school, we talked about what was about to happen.
She told me to be prepared for girls screaming. Real loud. Real often. Especially, if the DJ plays “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” a song that sticks in your head in ways passwords don’t.
She told me the gym would be very crowded. And very loud. A lot of girls would be screaming, just in case I hadn’t heard that before.
Smiling teachers greeted us at the school door and sent us gym-ward. We passed a balloon-decorated selfie photo station. Bridget wanted nothing to do with it. Maybe she wasn’t that thrilled to be with grandpa, I thought.
Actually, she was on a bee-line to the gym, again warning to ensure I was prepared, girls are going to be screaming, it’s going to be loud.
“Just don’t get lost, grandpa,” she added, as we parted the streamers hanging from the door of the gym transformed into dance hall.
It was too late to turn back.
Bridget was spot on. It was loud. Girls screamed — screeched, more accurately. Their keening wail pierced through the booming thumpa-thumpa-thumpa rattling and rumbling out of the speakers with rhythms undecipherable to me. I guess it was music. Before the night was over, I longed to hear Bob Seger’s “Rock’n’Roll Never Forgets” or any overplayed dance standard of my day such as “Proud Mary.” However, this DJ forgot rock’n’roll.
I recognized three songs. One was that Baby Shark song I never dreamed I would be happy to hear again. That I recognized it, cheered me.
I felt old.
Bridget, however, loved it all.
She took in the flashing lights, the glow-stick adorned girls dancing. She processed what she saw during the first song. By the second song she began to sway. Then she danced nonstop for 20 minutes.
Having removed a compression wrap I had worn all day to calm a sore and stiff knee in preparation for the dance, I tried to keep up.
As I held her hands, mostly without moving my feet (also hurting from hours of yard work in preparation for a backyard birthday bash the next day), Bridget jumped and jumped and jumped and then twirled and twirled before jumping and jumping and jumping again.
Yes, I felt old — a happy old.
After a break for water, cookie and a few minutes of humid, 80-degree air outside that felt cool, we returned to the sweltering gym. It was still loud. Girls still screamed. Many dads now stood or sat along the walls staring at phones. Others, including me, remained on the dance floor.
Bridget and I logged another 45 minutes there as she jumped, twirled and slid along. Call her dance style happy frenetic.
I did The Palm Tree — you know, mostly rooted in place swaying and waving my arms.
Bridget broke away to dance with friends a couple times, but returned to jump and twirl until the last song brought the evening to a close.
Walking home, she grabbed my hand and talked about the evening.
What was left of me melted.
My heart was warmer than the gym.
Doug, I’m sorry you missed out. I was privileged to be your substitute, even if the girls did scream really, really loudly.