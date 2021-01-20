Dear President Biden,
On this, your inauguration day, we see reports of your plans, reports of ongoing turmoil within our nation, reports of dissension among citizens and politicians and of happiness and hope among those who supported your candidacy.
Situation normal.
Well, not quite.
You are taking over the presidency of the United States of America at yet another unique time in our nation’s history. While twists and turns in a person’s or a nation’s life are to be expected they still contain surprises.
The inauguration today is to be like no other. There will be no walk down Pennsylvania Avenue waving to citizens lining the streets to welcome or watch the nation’s new leader. Instead, there’s enough security to make the center of government look like a war zone.
This time, the most concerning threat comes from within, from citizens fed lies for years by conspiracists and even their president until they were caught up in the web of deceit. They don’t trust you. They don’t trust the government. They don’t trust anyone who doesn’t think like they do.
Possibly, this untethering from shared facts is an even more serious threat to our democratic republic than the violence it breeds.
I’m not wise enough to tell you how to bridge this divide.
Every president of the United States has faced a difficult and big job. President Trump likely never thought his administration would be burdened with responding to a pandemic that has claimed more than 375,000 American lives this past year. Who could envision that?
Well, you’re inheriting the response. President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed helped speed creation and approval of vaccines needed to end the pandemic. In recent weeks, delivery of the vaccine hasn’t lived up to the name.
The vaccine is trickling out. Even I have received the first of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. It’s here, but not in sufficient quantities. Proceed with determination and an eye to improving the delivery system. Work with people across political aisles, inside and outside of D.C., and in private industry as needed to improve delivery. (By the way, District Health Department No. 10’s staff registering, giving and monitoring its vaccine process is excellent. They and other providers need more vaccine to do the work.)
Working with people regardless of political persuasion to find solutions to problems is the formula to follow for most issues. You claimed you’re able and willing to work with Republicans as well as Democrats. Now you must lead by example.
Too many have divided the nation. Sometimes purposely, sometimes perhaps naively not realizing the result of their actions.
Gaining trust necessary for cooperation might be difficult. The nation needs to see your administration can work with Republicans to serve Americans.
COVID vaccine distribution is the natural place to begin. Avoid the political pettiness that plagued your predecessor. Don’t pick fights for partisan gain. Seek answers and solutions to make signing on easier for people of all parties.
It’s a tall order.
Fires of hate are burning hot. Embers of discontent are glowing brightly. Partisans continue to fan the flames for their own ends.
Time will tell if you’re up to the job.
You’ve wanted it for years. You’ve persevered through much to win it.
No one expects perfection. But we expect extraordinary effort in getting the job done right and in a way that begins mending relations frayed by forces bent on distorting government for personal gain.
John F. Kennedy is remembered for saying ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country. That remains an appropriate thought.
Maybe you can suggest a tweak: ask not how our nation will mend, but how we can help mend the nation.
Or maybe: ask not how the country will end the hate, but how we can build trust and caring.
Neither of those are as memorable as JFK’s famous line, but you get the idea.
Joseph Biden, you are the nation’s 46th President. You are tasked with a difficult job — a seemingly Mission Impossible one.
You sought and accepted it.
I wish you success because that is how the United States of America most often succeeds: by working together.
It’s time for American ingenuity. It’s time for that All-American can-do attitude.
President Biden, you to have to win over people determined to oppose you. Work to help all even if they’re in the way.
Good luck.
Our nation is counting on you.