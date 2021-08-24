What has gotten into people?
Fights on airplanes.
Rudeness and crudity being used as badges of honor.
“Me first” supplanting patience in things great and small.
Dumping on those who think differently.
Criticizing and nitpicking instead of being gracious and trying to understand.
Is it social media’s fault?
Are cable and talk radio commentator’s approaches sifting down everyday people?
Is the never-ending push for stimulation eroding our attention spans and ability to listen, read or learn?
Perhaps politicians who viciously attack the other side rather than seek common ground share in the blame?
Is it frustration over COVID-19 protocols and suggestions?
Maybe it’s all of the above and more.
The plague of shout first, think later — if at all — afflicts us daily.
For too many commenting on social media or interacting in public, politeness is passe. Grace doesn’t exist. Respect for others is seen as a sign of weakness instead of strength of character.
A simple discussion on a group I follow turned ugly quickly when someone suggested people who stack river-bottom rocks in Upper Peninsula streams consider that the practice could harm aquatic insects living beneath the rocks and thus could degrade the stream’s ecosystem. Furthermore, the commentor noted a towering pile of rocks stacked in a river is not a sight all who visit the wilds of Michigan want to see.
Both seemed fair points to me, delivered kindly and with a request that those who stack rocks consider their fun could be diminishing someone else’s enjoyment of a shared resource.
Others took them as fighting words.
The attacks in response were quick and vengeful, veering off in all sorts of directions with one common trait: spite or worse that someone dare ask them to consider unintended consequences of their fun or that others might not like their handiwork left behind in a natural setting.
It’s as if they’d never heard or much less would heed the traditional advice when in wild or natural places to leave nothing behind but footprints and leave no trace of their visit.
Those are basic concepts when using the shared natural resources of the nation, state or local areas.
The pandemic has prompted many people to newly experience the recreation offerings locally, in Michigan and throughout the nation. In most ways that is good. So often when natural landscapes are eyed for development, imperfect economic analysis comes down on the side of development because more money can be made by some.
No one has ever really come up with an accurate way of measuring the economic value of natural places. What price do you put on quiet? On seeing a rare flower or bird? On a wetland buggy but beautiful and bountiful in its own way? On what preserving natural spaces will mean for future generations? Familiarity of such features perhaps will lead to more support for the upkeep and addition of such shared resources.
The wilderness ethic of leave no trace behind needs to be learned by rock stackers, off-road travelers, photographers such as me, and anyone else using public spaces – as humble as Hamlin Township’s Long Skinny Park or Duneview road end boat launch to places as popular and near as Ludington State Park or the Nordhouse Wilderness of the Manistee National Forest nearby.
What one does in such places affects the landscape, their ecosystems and potentially those who follow after.
It’s an ethic that needs to be learned just as the Golden Rule should be learned to treat others as you wish to be treated. Politeness shouldn’t be passe.
We should consider how what we say and what we do affects others, and consider suggestions from others about how our activities in public places affect them.
Some would suggest that I should jump in a lake or worse for making such an observation.
When it comes to natural places, or communications in whatever public square one uses, sometimes we should stymie our urge for snap judgement and caustic commentary. I fail sometimes, but I frequently hit the delete button before sending or posting.
Schools, communities, shared public resources rely on our ability to talk and work together for a greater good. We need to build bridges across our divides, not make the waters in them more turbulent with me-first, in-your-face insults and demeaning behavior towards one another.
We need to balance our wishes and wants with the needs of the world around us. Let our stack of decisions be the rocks we leave behind in the stream of life.