Cabin fever hasn’t set in yet. There’s too little time for that.
Love of the outdoors and enjoyment of all four seasons, means I don’t feel stuck in the house often.
Cold and snow are opportunities for a different beauty and winter activities, many of which I haven’t got to yet this winter such as ice fishing.
Winter nights provide an opportunity to practice a pastime I inherited from my mom: crossword puzzles.
For the record, she was far better at them than I am or will be.
At times I get stumped.
At times, a puzzle sits around mostly finished until I have an aha! moment – or I’m heading to Hamlin Township’s transfer station to recycle old papers. Once tossed, who knew I didn’t finish it?
My mom found little challenge in the crosswords run in this newspaper. She would apologetically tell me – then the paper’s managing editor – our puzzles we purchased in comics package from a syndicate — were just too easy for her. I tried a couple times to add tougher one, but they cost more money than in the budget for that purpose.
My mom preferred the Detroit papers’ puzzles and especially liked the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle which challenged her, though she usually solved it.
I rarely had time then to do crossword puzzles. At times I’d check to see if crossword questions and the grid box answer spaces matched up. We heard from readers when something got messed up with the crossword puzzle.
Upon retirement from the managing editor’s job, I found time enough to start doing the puzzle in the paper. I quickly realized my mom was correct. As far as crossword puzzles go, it’s not as challenging as others. To increase the challenge, I try to see how quickly I can do it.
Each morning my email in box contains a day’s digest of news and features from the New York Times. It’s mostly headlines and links to a few stories non-subscribers can read. It offers a “Time to Play” game section, too that includes a mini-crossword. When you do it online, it clocks how long it takes you to solve the block. Generally, I clock in at about 75 seconds. My record time is less than half that. I’ve only been stumped enough to ask a clue be revealed a few times. My slowest solving speed was several minutes – or more.
In the evening while watching a hockey game – the Red Wings are entertaining and competitive this year, hurrah – or a show, I will tackle the Wall Street Journal daily crossword puzzle. Depending on the day of the week, the WSJ crossword generally increases in difficulty as the week progresses. Mondays are often relatively easy. By the time Sunday rolls around, the puzzle can furrow one’s brow.
Still, I try to attack each crossword with confidence – and with ink. Erasers and newsprint don’t get along and pencils just are too faint on newsprint.
How dark I write an answer in ink is a good measure of my confidence in that answer.
As I fill more blanks in the crossing words, my guesses get darkened in if correct – or written over if wrong.
I have terrible handwriting. Even my printing can be suspect. That adds a degree of difficulty to doing crossword puzzles. Sometimes I can’t read what I wrote and have to return to the clue and figure out the answer again. You’d think I’d learn to make sure to print legibly the first time. Not a chance.
Various mental sharpness tip givers for geezers like me urge us to do games such as crosswords and other puzzles to maintain sharp brains. I hope it’s working.
These days with smart phones at hand, I can be tempted to look up an answer on the web. I did it frequently when I started the Wall Street Journal puzzles. Getting one row filled in can help other solutions flow. Now, I have to be really stuck or frustrated to do that. (I am not alone. Google will sometimes say “clue for Wall Street Journal puzzle” as a search answer even if you don’t mention crossword puzzle in a search.)
My mom didn’t have the aid of a smart phone.
I wonder what she would think?
However, sometimes she would ask anyone in the room, just as I do: “What’s a four-letter word for rook with the third letter being an O?”
It adds a social element to the puzzle solving that can lead to spirited discussions that might veer into unforeseen territories.
There you have it. A confession that I have a weakness for crossword puzzles.
It beats contemplating modern politics most nights.