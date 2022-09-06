This past week my wife and I crammed a lot of activities in before autumn weather arrives.

We took a granddaughter on the SS Badger for an overnight stay in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Great fun. Great experience. Great time together. Since we didn’t take a vehicle, opting for the mini-cruise experience, we walked everywhere. I got my steps in and then some. A lot of them carrying luggage. Very doable. I slept well once home.

The following morning it was off to Ludington State Park to hike with Jamie Spore to make good on a promised trip to Big Sable Point before summer ended. She used the loaner track chair provided to the park by Friends of Ludington State Park. Jamie had test drove the chair for FLSP in late spring, agreed to be featured in publicity about it, and modeled the chair for an instructional video FLSP sponsored for those wanting to use the chair to watch before taking it out. It was time for Jamie just to go out and enjoy the chair.

Tuesday morning was sunny and comfortable with a light breeze. We chatted as I hiked along with Jamie. It was a perfect morning with small whitecaps adding a bit of froth to the deep blue water color of Lake Michigan. We stopped to savor scenic views, to snap photos and to look at the lighthouse, fog signal building and a section of something wooden, large and with many old spikes sticking out of it. We decided we were going to call it a piece of shipwreck.

A trip to Ann Arbor was on the docket Wednesday for a now nearly-routine imaging test to make sure the cancer Brenda formerly had hasn’t returned. While Brenda sat in an MRI tube for a couple hours being imaged, I walked around Ann Arbor, now mostly back to normal after two years of throttled back activity due to COVID-19. I spent the time at the University of Michigan Museum of Art and walking through campus areas such as the Diag and the South University and State Street business areas that cater to students. I frequented those areas as a high school kid hitchhiking to Ann Arbor from Detroit’s western suburbs when I needed something less suburban than my hometown of Garden City.

Then, the U-M students were a bit older than me. That’s not the case any longer. I probably look like a retired, eccentric professor to the young students I passed by.

That evening it was off to the Flint area to visit grandkids for the evening and a chance to walk our youngest grandchild to kindergarten. She was proud to lead the way though her older sister wanted to lead, too. Though the visit was short, we enjoyed it.

We arrived home in time to take in the open house for the new downtown center for the Mason County Historical Society. What a fine addition to the Mason County Historical Society that should help people wishing to do research as well as raise awareness about the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum and Historic White Pine Village.

Friday and Saturday were yard work, catching up on other business, taking in the new member’s exhibit at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts before hitting the road again Saturday to Traverse City to watch two grandkids for a night while their parents attended a wedding.

As Kayleigh did in Manitowoc, Grayson and Emerson wanted pool time – lots of it. I was happy to join them. Play at a park and a walk through downtown before dinner tired all of us. The northern lights were expected to be out. I missed them Friday night in cloudy Ludington. I caught them Saturday night under open skies above the Old Mission Peninsula. They were great. I chased the lights for a couple hours, photographing them at several spots before turning in for what was left of the night.

Monday brought more touring on Old Mission and Leelanau peninsulas and sunset at Fishtown in Leland before arriving in Ludington in time to write this before bed at midnight.

I could use a bit more sleep, but the days are getting shorter and the nights longer. Chances for sleep are increasing. Daylight hour are decreasing. Grandkids need visiting.

I’m following my own advice to pack in all I can before summer’s gone.

Wake me up if you see me nodding off.