ArtPrize always holds surprises.
Some big. Some small.
Now and then connections are made.
Monday afternoon as Brenda and I walked though downtown Grand Rapids under skies threatening to let rain loose, we dipped into the Amway Grand. It often hosts wow-inspiring entries.
An installation of crystal-like floral patterns made out of recycled water bottles installed around the landmark hotel’s main floor fountain caught one’s eye. A display of dresses made out of the pages of small pocket dictionaries was remarkable. Words don’t do it justice — though all the dresses are made out of pages of words carefully cut, folded and stitched into place.
Life-sized steel wire sculptures of horses, expressive paintings of animals and more awaited visitors.
A small display titled “The Last Supper” was tucked in front of exterior windows near the hotel gift shop. The artist stood next to it explaining the brightly-painted birds made of shaped knives and forks perched at a wooden table represented the disciples with a white dove, signifying Jesus Christ, at the center.
Tall, thin, wearing blue jeans, a plaid shirt and a cowboy-like hat, the talkative and quick-to-smile artist told the story behind the sculpture. He looked familiar, but I wasn’t sure why. Then I looked at his artist info sheet which explained artist Lane Cooper was born in Ludington.
“You must be related to Duane Cooper,” I said. “You look a lot like him.”
Cooper laughed. “He’s my twin brother” noting when Duane, a Summit Township resident who was a former Navy man active in the Old Engine Club and a fixture at Harrington Tool for years, died last year, “I lost my shadow.”
We chatted during breaks between his explaining the sculpture to visitors.
One piece representing the apostle Simon was a nuthatch, Lane said, because both exhibit courage. Judas is represented by a crow “because both like shiny things.” Bartholomew is depicted as a robin because both are searchers.
He handed out small handbills, too, further detailing why he picked a particular bird to represent a particular disciple, explaining the background of the piece — and of him.
A sermon from his pastor suggesting people step outside of their comfort zone coupled with reading an article titled “All’s God’s Creatures” got the Freeport metal artist thinking: “’WHAT IF’ stuck in my mind with the idea if the animals would have had a Last Supper. Being a nature lover, I thought of the different species of birds for disciples and matching their behavior pattern to the disciples.
“This challenged me to explore deeply the relationship among birds, animals, humans and God in the Bible….”
The handbill explained Lane had suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident that made meeting the challenge difficult, but eventually his “heart burned with desire to attempt this piece.”
I was cheered by this chance meeting. A twinkle in his eye suggested, like Duane, Lane liked a good story and talk. When I told him I have a photo in my house of antique tractors on Western Michigan Old Engine Club plow day working up Duane’s field, Lane said he had a story to tell about Duane.
If I recall it correctly, Lane said Duane had taken to use to Farmall tractor because the seat was more comfortable. One day as Lane watched, Duane hitched a John Deere implement to the Farmall and took off across the field. To Lane’s amusement, when Duane took off on the Farmall, the John Deere implement stayed put — one would have nothing to do with the other Lane observed.
“The Last Supper”— entry #70259 — represents Lane’s 11th time in ArtPrize. “I got my 10-year-medal last time,” the 80-year-old said with pride.
When we parted ways, Lane was busy again explaining to passersby the sculpture.
All-in-all, it proved a winning encounter — at least for me: A chance to engage with an artist and reconnect with the memory of a local friend who had passed on.
While ArtPrize 2021 is smaller than in previous years and, due to COVID concerns, more of it outdoors, the 877 entries from 955 artists at more than 140 venues is worth the drive to Grand Rapids.
We only had a taste of it as we also were in Grand Rapids to help watch grandkids for the evening, There I got another prize: a chance to watch grandson Grayson at soccer practice. Like ArtPrize 2021, it was not the same as seeing a full game but watching Grayson’s exuberance playing likewise brought a smile to my face.
It was a great way to enjoy the waning hours of summer 2021.
Fall, here we go.