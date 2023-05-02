The Hospitality in the Name of Christ (INC) men’s shelter closed for the season Sunday.
Its future is uncertain, but the need isn’t.
Tammy and Tim Martin have led Hospitality INC since it first offered a shelter for those needing a place to sleep, shower and have a meal during winter. Also served up is “hope to the men in the community who are unhoused.” A board of directors helps as did some 225 volunteers this past season.
The winter marked the shelter’s return after being closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans to reopen at a new location were abandoned when the site proved too small for needed renovations. The shelter returned to The Salvation Army church basement on South Madison in Ludington that had been its home during the six years prior to COVID. Before that, different churches took turns hosting a shelter.
At a gathering Sunday evening to thank volunteers from the community and partner churches, Tammy Martin said plans for next year are not yet settled. A permanent home is still being sought.
They’ve looked at available structures including a bar, a bakery, a school building, a gallery, and a church but all were deemed unfeasible.
Building new appears to be the best option due to the needs of what is hoped to be a year-round program with a six-month emergency shelter. A building site is being sought.
The City of Ludington has indicated it would consider allowing one more season at the current site if a new plan is settled on but not able to be completed in time for reopening next fall. Windowless, the basement shelter has less than ideal exits, bathroom and shower facilities.
Program details need to be clarified to determine what is needed in a new building.
The Martins also hope someone is found to take over as directors, though they plan to stay involved. That search also is in progress.
Sunday evening volunteers filled the shelter’s dining and commons area where they were treated to food prepared by some of the shelter guests they had served during recent months, board members and soup from Chef John’s European Bakery.
Several men identified — Steven, Robert and William — spoke about what the shelter meant to them. One, who planned to live the winter in woods this past winter, said the shelter literally saved his life.
Another, Steven, told of a job he now holds and hope he has going forward.
Tim and Tammy spend a lot of time at the shelter. They preach through deeds, caring and conversation with the guests and the volunteers that the shelter is a place where hope is born and growth is possible.
A note tied to a packet of seeds volunteers received read, “We appreciate your willingness to plant seeds of HOPE throughout Season 14. Thank you!”
During the 23 weeks of the just-finished season, 59 different men were housed at one time or another at the shelter. Forty-three of them were there for the first time, Tammy said.
Twenty-one different churches partner with the effort proving mission work is possible as close as home and that a community gets stronger by helping one another within it.
On the nights my wife and I helped teams from United Methodist Church take a turn serving meals, we saw first-hand the interactions between the men, the Martins, and volunteers.
It’s a different, more collegial experience, than one might think. We sat in on the group reflection/discussion time after dinner one mid-winter night. The guests, the Martins, a minister, and volunteers were asked to share who has been most important in their lives.
Two shelter guests cited Tammy and Tim and wouldn’t be deterred when the Martins tried to get them to talk about someone else. The men’s message was clear: the Martins not only helped them meet bodily needs of shelter and food, but they also showed true caring. One said no one before the Martins cared about or believed in him. A seed had been planted.
“It has to do with relationships,” Tammy told me Monday.
Tammy said speaker Steven knew no one in Ludington when he came to the shelter this winter. There he met 225 volunteers who now greet him when they see him at his local restaurant job.
“It helps build them up, give them dignity,” she said. “It gives them an opportunity to grow.”
While at the shelter, Steven, Robert and William blossomed, Tammy said. They are ideal candidates for the kind of program Hospitality INC seeks to create.
Only some of the shelter guests are ready for such a program at any time, she said. Helping those who are ready to grow can benefit the others later. Perhaps someday when shelter guests see a former resident working with a new view of life, they, too, might become open to a path towards growth, Tammy said.
Shelter and food sustain the men until a seed planted with care, an open heart and a non-judgmental approach might take hold.
A severe shortage of affordable housing remains a barrier for many working people, and a very large one to people trying to make it on minimum wage — or less.
The need for a shelter won’t be gone next winter. Nor will the need for people to be caring to one another in this place we call a home. That’s what builds a community, sometimes one person at a time. Hospitality, INC, volunteers, local churches and Tammy and Tim have done that so well.