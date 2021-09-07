The core of the Milky Way arcs across the sky on a moonless night. Silent, its countless stars awe one who scan its expanse and considers our sun is but one spot of light on one arm of the galaxy.
Our Earth is just one planet of our sun.
Yet for humans who inhabit this shared rock circling the sun, what happens on our part of Earth is the center of our universe.
Too often, Earth is a chaotic, cruel place.
We learn hatred and distrust and pass real and perceived wrongs along through the generations through our histories shared, personal or collective.
We rally behind flags, ways of life, choices of religions and gods and will fight to protect our choices.
Who knows if similar struggles happen on untold planets circling their stars among the galaxies.
Some think we’re alone; others think we’re not.
We are but imperfect humans with intellects, emotions, physical needs, a spiritual hunger seeking to master our world – nearby and beyond.
We can be proud beings – or scared ones. People different than us in look, dress, ways of life or worship often aren’t trusted. Sometimes we engage in wars to protect our ways of life. Sometimes, such as 20 years on Sept. 11, we are attacked because we chose a different way of life, government and beliefs than others.
The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 killed 3,000-plus American going about their business — lives snuffed out by hateful people seeking to harm those different than them.
Looking at the stars and the Milky Way, I appreciate life and the ability to pursue interests and enjoy bounty earned or given. I can’t understand hate so deep one would kill an innocent person, much less thousands of them.
Yet, 20 years later, that hate festers among some who dehumanize those they attack. Instead of seeing others as fellow travelers on this planet, they see those different from them as abhorrent aberrations less than human — an enemy to be hunted.
Twenty years ago on Sept. 11 our nation and most on Earth stood still — shocked that someone could hate so much they would turn commandeered civilian airplanes into weapons to kill thousands of innocent people. By the end of that day we knew some harbor hatreds we can’t fathom.
For a while, Americans were united in shock and grief for those killed and the families left behind. We rallied in our admiration for those who rushed to the towers before and after the attack trying to help fellow citizens, fellow humans.
Despite our differences, we chose to put our fellow citizens caught in harm’s way first, differences be damned.
Wars were to follow in Afghanistan and Iraq that began to bring our differences to light again. Debate and discord followed. Much American blood was spilled fighting the wars fought under that same sky with millions of stars above.
Osama bin Laden was ultimately killed. After two decades, the war in Afghanistan “officially” ended Aug. 31, 2021 with an enemy, the Taliban, again in control and concerns the country we left would again become a safe haven for those plotting to harm us.
For two decades, we have avoided a repeat terrorist attack or worse on American soil. Experts warn us those who seek to harm us have never stopped plotting more attacks.
We can thank the sacrifice of members of the military and intelligence communities as well as security efforts right on down to local ones for maintaining our safety.
Like stars in the sky, there are billions of people on Earth. Most, live quietly concerned primarily with their spheres of influence. But some, go rogue in a destructive path.
As much as I wish all would look at the Milky Way in the night sky and consider we share a small planet in a small sea of stars in one part of the universe. Can’t we get along? I know our focus is closer to home. We desire to protect those we love, those we share life with.
This week as we remember the horrific attacks of 20 years ago, I hope we can reclaim a sense of unity, resolve, purpose and understanding that some acts are so evil none can say they are good. For a while after Sept. 11, 2001, we understood that.
While we are but specks in the vast universe, we need a moral compass and a desire to be good and do good works.
Such are my thoughts looking at the Milky Way on a moonless night in advance of the 20th anniversary of a day our world stood still.
Hate kills. Is hate humans’ fate or can humanity move beyond it?