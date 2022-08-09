What’s more fun?
Playing or planning?
Most people would choose playing over planning.
Sometimes planning is important to playing so one can recreate in the way one wants.
Thus, the Mason County Parks Commission is conducting a public hearing Monday at 5 p.m. at the Mason County Picnic Area pavilion off Chauvez Road about an update to the five-year recreation plan before it goes to the commission and county board to be considered for adoption.
The plan sets a handful of goals to work on based upon results of a public survey in late 2021 into 2022.
Disclaimer, I serve as chair of that commission.
I could interview myself about the plan:
Me: Steve, why is this important.
Myself: Well, Steve, because it gives direction to the kind of recreation, we want in Mason County so we can begin work to accomplish that. Bike trails, for instance, don’t happen on their own. They could take years to find doable routes, design and build.
Such a pseudo-interview might get awkward or strained.
But the answer given is accurate.
The plan sets priorities based on what the public said in the surveys.
A multi-use bike-walking trail that goes connects across the county was the top need/desire cited by respondents.
The commission included working towards that in its goals for the coming five years.
It’s not a new desire on the part of residents. It was a top cited desire five years ago in the park commission survey then. It’s been a desire cited in other forums and surveys done over the years.
Work began on identifying trail routes several years ago through a four-county consortium effort the Michigan Department of Transportation sat in on and Spence Riggs, former Mason County economic developer, shepherded with stakeholders from a handful of local groups and local governments including members of the county parks commission. MDOT has placed the results of that work into a map that is part of the current rec plan update.
A multi-use bike/hiking trail crossing the county and connecting to other trails elsewhere is not going to happen overnight. It is not going to happen without a lot of work and cooperation of many individuals, property owners and entities.
It needs a champion. That could be some organization or entity already in place or one formed specifically for that purpose. The Parks Commission’s goal is set to keep the talk alive, and to work with other local governments to see if a trail route can be selected and maybe a trail started.
Setting that goal in the county recreation plan is a step on a journey to fulfill a desire cited by Mason County residents.
Other goals include studying what might be done with a county-owned parcel of land near Inman and Bradshaw roads, continued improvements to Mason County Campgrounds, holistically look at improving the walking/snowshoe trail at Mason County picnic area tied in with work on the disc golf courses operated by Mason County Disc Golf Organization (the trail and the Beauty course took a beating from an August 2021 storm), improved communications with local governments) and more.
You can help by looking at the rec plan online at masoncounty.net and sending comments by Aug. 15 to drohde@masoncounty.net or attending the 5 p.m. hearing and presenting comments in person.
A helpful hint. The plan, created with the assistance of consultants Spicer Group, Inc., out of Saginaw which has worked on the previous two rec plans, is a hefty 228 pages with the appendixes included.
The goals are in section 6 of the plan. The trail map is the first map in the appendix. Public comments from the survey are near the end of the document. Concentrate on those. The rest is primarily supporting information about Mason County and factors cited in the plan.
August is a time for fun, but please take a few minutes to help improve recreation in Mason County.
Thanks in advance.