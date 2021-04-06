The spring chorus is singing in the swamps: cheep, cheep, cheep, cheep.
The song remains the same year after year, but its boisterousness is welcomed.
Translated it says spring really is here.
I first heard it this spring last week as snow flew on backroads near Free Soil. Youngest granddaughter Meara had accompanied me on a photo safari, Mason County style.
She was my bud for the past week whether around the house or on a couple photo forays in the pickup truck.
We’d chat as I drove. She’d hum, sing, talk-to-herself as driving country gravel roads calmed her to the point of sleeping.
She was excited to see the tom and hen turkey out her window at the edge of the road in Victory Township. When I pointed out the tom had a beard, she commented it was black “just like my daddy’s.” When her father Doug came to pick her up this weekend, she told him the beard was just like his — though it really isn’t.
She spotted the farm elk off Townline, saw deer cross a couple roads, and took passing interest in sandhill cranes along Freeman and Darr roads until a few flew across the road and landed in a field on her side of the vehicle. “They like me,” she observed.
By the time we headed west at the Free Soil School Forest sign, snow was beginning to spit. A short while later passing through a small wetland I heard my first spring peepers of the season as the snow fell in winterlike proportions. That’s spring in Michigan. Later, along the swollen ditches of Forest Trail Road frogs proclaimed their seasonal Hallelujah! chorus.
I took it as a sign better weather was coming.
Over the weekend that better weather arrived. We enjoyed yard time with the grandkids. I arose early Easter morning to photograph sunrise over the dunes in Ludington State Park. It was 31 degrees when I left, but as the sun broke over the dunes, it brought solar heat that lived up to the promise of Easter and the return of spring warmth and life.
In spring I travel a lot of gravel or dirt backroads looking for animals and landscapes of interest.
Monday, I visited the state property in Pere Marquette Township commonly called Peter Pan Land. I’ve driven past it for years saying I was going to investigate, but never did. It’s overgrown with autumn olive. Its banks are severely eroded — dangerously so if one is tempted to stand near an edge. But the views were captivating. I wondered how I’d ignored the site.
Later, Brenda and I traveled to Lake County. I can’t begin to tell you what roads we went down. We investigated the Idlewild area checking out little lakes, historical markers and the cottages. The Black Eden was once a lively resort hosting musicians such as Louis Armstrong, Sara Vaughn, Aretha Franklin and more. Louis Armstrong once had a cottage near what is now the Yates Township Hall.
We stopped at Swizer Lake, Leverentz Lake, Little Leverentz Lake, Bray Creek and others. We walked around the Idlewild Lake Michigan DNR access site and small park built during Gov. Granholm’s administration. I don’t know if I had been there since attending the dedication for the Daily News way back when. It’s a nice, small site that Monday was bathed in warm sunshine that Brenda said she could sit in for the rest of the day.
Compared to Great Lake beaches, these are humble water resources, for sure, but resources nonetheless, several with rustic state forest campgrounds.
As late afternoon stretched into evening, we began hearing the peepers. With the car thermometer reading 74, it seemed far more appropriate than five days earlier in sub-freezing snow near Free Soil.
With a fine take-out food from Branch Grocery, we sat in the parking lot of Emerson Lake Inn set to reopen, according to a sign, later this month and ate as the sun set behind the woods, waterfowl swimming on the lake.
Perhaps many of these sties won’t make top 10 this-or-that lists so popular in travel writing these days. So what? They have their own appeal, their own uniqueness and they’re near at hand – if you look for them.
Most people won’t. That’s OK, too. It’s good that not everything is a destination for the masses; they become rewards for the wanderers.
There’s wonder in wandering. And spring is a wander-full time of year.