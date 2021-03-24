A taste of spring warmth provided a glimpse of the promised return to post-pandemic life.
A delivery to a niece and her husband visiting my sister and brother-in-law in Central Lake was to include a short visit outdoors where we could keep appropriate distance for the three couples to be present. Three of us are fully vaccinated for Covid, one has one shot but my niece and her husband were not (until today). All of us have practiced COVID safety protocols pretty carefully.
My sister’s retirement home sits on a ridge in Antrim County overlooking Torch Lake a couple miles away and Lake Michigan beyond that. My brother-in-law built a large patio during the past year in anticipation of post-pandemic gatherings near the brick oven he built earlier for baking bread and pizzas. Sunday, the patio was bathed in full sunshine and proved perfect for the visit — especially since it was warmer than any of us had hoped: 66 degrees with a light breeze and all that glorious solar energy.
The planned short visit grew longer as the weather and visiting proved so pleasant. We had last seen the four of them New Year’s weekend in the Upper Peninsula over a campfire at another outdoor gathering when it was whole lot colder.
Mainly we talked and caught up with one another and another relative who stopped by.
We also smiled — a lot.
The pandemic made the fairly mild winter feel longer than it was. Fortunately, the scarcity of extreme weather and less-than-average snow fall encouraged people get outdoors all winter.
Parks throughout Michigan and beyond have been busier than normal this past year as people seek safe places to get out with family or friends.
We all want this pandemic to end. Some say the heck with it and forego precautions. If the consequences to others weren’t potentially so bad, it would be no one’s business but one’s own. Sadly, this pandemic doesn’t work that way. Those who skip precautions put others at risk. That’s not exercising freedom, it’s being selfish.
When the day comes, I will be glad to retire facemasks. For now, I wear mine in public buildings. Properly worn facemasks reduce the chance of spreading the virus and, to a degree, catching it. Properly wearing a facemask in stores and crowded outdoor venues makes sense and should hasten the day they’re not needed.
Sunday, outdoors, with plenty of fresh air and plenty of space between us, most of us went without a face mask. It was great to see smiling faces. As more people get vaccinated and the risk returns to non-pandemic levels, seeing smiling faces in person will increasingly become normal again.
Some naysayers discount precautions. They believe they are much ado about nothing. They’ll cite this or that often unconfirmable anecdote or politician. Nothing ever gets 100 percent agreement or approval, not even medical advice.
The scenes of crowded spring break partying in Florida probably means more COVID for the revelers or others they spread it to when they return to school or home. Is that care-free or careless?
A lapse in judgment or throwing caution to the wind because people are tired of COVID protocols could mean we’re stuck in pandemic purgatory longer than we otherwise would have.
That’s disappointing.
It’s also disappointing when otherwise intelligent people opt not to get the vaccine after listening to critics — many of whom grind political axes as they plant unsubstantiated seeds of doubt about the safety or value of vaccinations.
I’m old enough to remember mass polio vaccinations. Today, that disease is almost eradicated from the world — but not quite. Still, many people take polio’s absence for granted. It’s nearly gone because the vaccine worked and people got it.
If we can hang in with proper distancing, wearing face masks when close to others in public, washing hands and getting vaccinated, there’s still a chance summer could approach a more pre-pandemic sense of normal.
For now, patience and prudence remain warranted. Summer is not that far off. If we can be careful a bit longer as more people get vaccinated, perhaps we can put what we hope is a once-in-our-lifetime pandemic behind us and again safely gather, enjoying each other’s company and conversation.
A safely spaced patio visit on a warm Sunday showed patience and prudence will have its reward.