We’ve been getting a lot of grandkid time recently.
The Flushing grandkids have stayed the week with us. Our Ludington granddaughter has spent a fair share of time here for cousin time. And the Grand Rapids grandkids were in over the weekend, too.
Mostly it’s been great fun. There’s been a lot of laughter, smiles and energetic engagement.
Young kids being kids, they are learning how to play together, settle disputes, negotiate with one another and how to soothe hurt feelings or overcome disappointments.
Often their squabbles are over nothing — at least in our view, though of monumental importance in theirs.
Sometimes disagreements devolve into brouhahas and beyond.
As much as possible, I try not to intercede too quickly. Kids need to learn how to navigate unsettled waters, too.
All of which got me thinking kids and politicians are a lot alike.
They can be quick to blame others or quick to deny responsibility when something goes awry. “I didn’t do it, she (or he or they) did.”
They fight over silly things often mistaking the trivial for important.
They can flip their answers adroitly depending on who they are talking to if it suits their needs.
They seem to forget the lessons of yesterday and often don’t think beyond their immediate want.
They like to be praised and dislike constructive corrections.
Their wants often are all that matter to them.
They’re immature, after all.
Grandkids and politicians are different, too, though.
Grandkids can be settled down and taught.
Grandkids are fun to be around, build you up, fill you with joy and hope. When they hug you, they mean it.
Politicians, not so much.
I’m probably carrying this analogy too far which isn’t fair to either grandkids or politicians. But you get the idea: both need us to keep them moving in the right direction — no matter how tired we might get.
AFGHANISTAN
I’m not an international affairs or national security expert. One doesn’t need to be to see what is happening in Afghanistan is painful to watch.
The Taliban’s claims that it won’t repeat the horrors of revenge and murder it did when it last took power are not to be trusted. It’s difficult and disturbing to imagine the life ahead for average Afghan – especially women, girls and those who helped the United States during the past 20 years once the American presence is gone. Nothing in the Taliban’s brutal history suggests it will not seek revenge.
I remember an Afghan citizen involved in farming who spoke to the Rotary Club of Ludington several years ago. Even with a supposed Afghan government in place supported by the U.S. and allies, life as he described wasn’t rosy or secure. But he was trying — like so many of us — to build for a better future in his home country, despite lack of security, corruption in government and uncertainty I don’t fathom. He seemed a decent person and one at risk as the Taliban returns to power. That slight personal connection makes the scenes on the television screen more troubling.
I think of our military veterans who served and fought in the nation trying to help make the U.S. and the world more secure and to secure a better future for the Afghans, too. Too many died. Too many were wounded, some in ways that never completely heal.
I worry that under Taliban rule terrorists will again find safe harbor to plot attacks on the U.S., other western nations and anyone that they deem an enemy. The U.S. can’t depend on nations like Iran, China or Russia to help control such activity. Their leaders turn blind eyes to such activities as long as the U.S. or other freedom-loving countries are the targets.
Meanwhile, the blame game in Washington, D.C. is going at full throttle. Politicians seek to pin blame on opponents. Democrats and Republicans are hard at it.
The truth is there is blame to go around no matter which party affiliation and those pointing fingers often need to look in the mirror and realize they, too, share in it.
Political partisanship is fracturing us in ways that resemble Humpty Dumpty’s unfortunate fate. In essence, politically we are separating into warring tribes, who like kids, demand our respective political wants be satisfied now — the heck with the others. We point fingers and pout or worse when we don’t get our way. We are forgetting or foregoing how to work together for a better tomorrow.
God help us going forward — and especially the Afghans who helped us who might not find a way to safety.