Freeways typically are fast and boring.
Backroad travel often is slower and far more interesting.
As we complete a trip that took us west to New Mexico and Texas and south into Florida before returning to Ludington, we’ve taken backroads many a day.
As the poet said, sometimes taking the road less traveled makes all the difference.
This is not new for Brenda and me. Before we had kids, we took our share of road trips on motorcycle on my Yamaha 750. Whether going west to Glacier National Park or Rocky Mountain National Park or honeymooning to the northeast to Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, two-lane roads often proved the best routes on the trips.
You experience areas more intimately off the freeway.
Chain establishments sprout along freeway interchanges like crabgrass, choking out local businesses.
For many travelers, that’s fine. They like predictability and the familiar.
A Big Mac in Ludington is pretty much the same as one at an interchange along I-80 in Nebraska, I-10 in Alabama or along I-75 in Florida.
We find that boring.
Instead, as we sidetracked off a freeway in Louisiana last week to travel through a National Wildlife Refuge and see rural coastal Louisiana away from the freeway, we were rewarded with vistas we would have missed along the freeways – from miles of crawfish farms dotting the estuarine wetlands, to plumes of smoke from controlled burns heading over the coast, to countless wading birds in roadside channels, ditches and ponds.
We had a free ferry ride, courtesy of the Louisiana highway department, on a back road across the Calcascieu Ship Canal. Without the small ferry that serves as part of the shoreline road, we would have had to backtrack dozens of miles to get around the waterway.
The ferry had no amenities and it only took a few minutes to cross on it to the coastal town of Cameron, but it was an unexpected treat.
In Cameron, a small fishing town broadsided by back-to-back hurricanes in 2020, the devastation was still evident. We dined on delicious shrimp at the Anchor Up Grille, “Home of the Kickin’ Shrimp Poboy,” food wagon parked atop the concrete slab that used to be the restaurant of the same name.
Every time the ferry crossed the river to Cameron, another batch of potential customers were dropped off, many stopping to dine at Anchor Up Grille.
The food was tasty and the experience was akin to happening upon Bortell’s for the first time when driving along South Lakeshore Drive – a treat that we didn’t expect and nowhere near a freeway exchange.
In the Cameron area, damaged or destroyed homes, businesses, a United Methodist Church with its front half ripped off, and lots of empty lots hosting only trees and grass where homes once stood, were interspersed with homes repaired or under repair.
We saw at least a few vehicles in the centers of swamps with no possible roadway to get them there.
We wondered if they were deposited there by hurricane winds or storm surge? Or did some fun loving mud bogger get them so stuck they had to be abandoned?
The next day, as we traveled east out of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, along coastal Highway 90, we retraced a route we took years ago when son-in-law Tyler Iteen and daughter Nicole were living in Gulfport as Tyler studied meteorology at a nearby U.S. Air Force base.
Then, the streets along the coast for miles were mostly barren of buildings due to Hurricane Katrina’s destruction a year or so earlier.
The cleanup had been mostly completed, but the rebuilding was just beginning then. Today, new homes, businesses, resorts and casinos have filled in most of the once-wiped-clean residential and commercial blocks. Most are now raised on more hurricane-proof – if there is such a thing – pillars. Americans remain optimistic, it seems.
Again, none of this would have been seen from the freeway. Driving the slower route allowed us to experience the towns that dotted the way. Lunch in Ocean Springs – “a town that likes to drink and has an art problem,” as a T-shirt there proclaimed – was unlike anything at a freeway interchange. Numerous eateries, most with outdoor seating and music on a warm Sunday afternoon – proved a good break from the road.
Sometimes there are duds, too.
Still, taking chances is part of the allure of travel.
Seeing the USA by four-wheels – or two wheels or more – still has its rewards and gems to discover.
That’s as true here in Ludington as in Taos, New Mexico.
Happy roads to you, this spring, summer and for seasons beyond.