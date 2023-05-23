Perhaps, our nation’s leaders will have agreed to raise the nation’s debt ceiling and avoid default by the time you read this.
The fault in the standoff is shared by Democrats and Republicans, Congress and the administration, previous and present.
When in the minority, the federal debt is of utmost importance and blame is placed on those in the ruling majority.
When the minority party becomes the majority party, reducing the national debt is no longer of much interest to the majority because doing so would mean pet goals, projects and priorities might be curtailed if the debt can’t be added to.
The debt, of course, can be added to in a zillion ways through increased spending or by cutting taxes or other revenue streams without cutting the spending that cut in revenues once supported.
The United States carries some $31.4 trillion in national debt. According to the Poynter Institute’s PolitiFact website, about $19.2 trillion of that was in place before Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. That means preceding administrations piled up more than half of the current debt.
Trump’s tax cuts are expected to increase the debt some $1.9 trillion, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, PolitiFact quotes.
Three other bills, two signed by Trump with support from Democrats — the 2019 omnibus spending bill and the 202 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) — raised the debt by $1.7 trillion and $1,9 trillion, respectively, according to the CRFB, PolitiFact reported.
President Joe Biden has added to that. The 2021 American Rescue Plan adds $2.1 trillion, according to the CRFB report PolitiFact cites. Many other bills signed by Trump and Biden added to the debt, too. So do increases in Social Security, Medicare and the military that supposedly are off-limits for cuts.
Clearly, blame is shared by elected officials of both parties present and past.
You won’t hear that from many of them, though. Democrats put the blame on Republicans. Republicans put the blame on Democrats. One administration blames another.
All are great at selective finger-pointing, but not so good at being responsible with the national credit card.
Common sense, so highly touted by members of Congress who mostly just give it lip service when they think it aids their argument, might suggest one needs either increased income or restraint in spending — or both — when in debt to the point bills can’t be paid.
Cuts are generally painful to some. Raising taxes are generally painful to some.
Politicians don’t like to cause pain to their constituencies so they try to protect their supporters and inflict the pain on the other side.
In a family, it would be like dads wanting to prevent pain to — let’s do some gender stereotyping and say — the boys in the family by protecting spending for the things they like, while cutting what mom and the girls like since that’s not as important to the boys. Or vice-versa.
If you’re one family, or one nation, isn’t it best to take others into account, even if their priorities are different than yours?
Once upon a time in the United States of America, that happened in Congress through statesmanship-like compromise, shared respect and a willingness to engage meaningfully across the political aisle.
Major differences, debates and hard feelings still occurred, but open discussion was possible.
Today, elected officials hunker down in their respective ideological corners, hurtling blame, insults or worse at their opponents through social media, friendly-to-their-point-of-view cable hosts and “newsletters” that really are “viewsletters.”
Like spoiled brats, they whine when they don’t get all that they want, the heck with their siblings.
Who will be hurt if Congress and the administration don’t get their acts together?
You, me and the rest of us average citizens.
Politicians will be quick to blame the other side, when in truth both sides share the blame.
Might it be better to ever-so-slightly raise a tax, perhaps temporarily, AND freeze or reduce spending ever-so-slightly to begin to reduce our nation’s debt to something more manageable?
That may prove an impossible discussion these days.
It’s easier to blame the other side and want the other side to bear the brunt of any remedy.
Isn’t it best to all share in the remedy?
Just asking.