It feels like I’ve written this column before. Perhaps after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings of a few years ago.
This time, I write after a school shooting in our state that left four children dead, seven others including a teacher physically injured and who knows how many — dozens? scores? far more? — psychologically and/or emotionally scarred.
You know this. It would take a hardened heart not to feel something akin to grief, pain, sadness or anger at this string of atrocities we’ve grappled with at least since the Columbine, Colorado, high school shootings of 1999.
Oxford, Michigan, now becomes more than a town and school name. It becomes a code for another horrific and senseless massacre of students going about student life — that life and their lives ripped from them at the hand of a 15-year-old boy who apparently used a semi-automatic handgun purchased for him by presumably loving parents and given as an early Christmas gift.
It sounds like a bad script for a horror movie. Only isn’t fiction; it’s real.
Again, you know all this.
Time will tell if the story of the shooting is more nuanced or different than what the Oakland County sheriff and prosecutor have presented in their cases against the child and his parents. In the United States a charged person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. We need to remember that in this case and every criminal case headed to court. My fellow members of the media need to remember that. Too many speculate and jump to conviction as was seen in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. Not only must guilt be proven, it must be done so beyond a reasonable doubt.
But that’s an aside.
More to the point, is there anything we can do to prevent future shootings in our schools?
Rational Americans likely would say school shootings are bad. Many would say we need to prevent them.
Some might call for new gun laws such as bans on so-called assault weapons. They might really mean a limit on certain semi-automatic weapons, maybe even the 9 mm pistol type allegedly used in Oxford.
Others want limits on ammunition.
Many others say guns don’t kill people; people do. (And marijuana or alcohol don’t get people high, people do.) Many say government shouldn’t limit Second Amendment rights because of a school shooting.
It’s proper to be careful with Constitutional rights.
Yet, the students killed surely had an equal or more basic Constitutional right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness that was robbed of them by a youth with a hand gun purchased on Black Friday but not properly secured at home.
When one citizen’s exercise of rights leads to the death of another who loses far more than his or her rights, something has to give.
I don’t know the solution. I didn’t know after Columbine. I didn’t know after Sandy Hook. And I don’t know now after Oxford.
I am no gun expert. I always meant to take up the offer of Tom Sheppardson, the late Daily News columnist who advocated consistently about Second Amendment rights, to go with him to a shooting range to experience why people liked recreational shooting of guns sometimes described as assault style weapons. Alas, I didn’t.
Still, gun owners and sportspeople who worry about gun restrictions should be looking for workable solutions to the plague of legally purchased guns getting in the wrong hands leading to senseless loss of innocent life such as last week in Oxford, Michigan.
Can gun owners come up with acceptable remedies worth trying? When I asked this before, I received only one suggestion of a change this particular gun owner would support: banning bump stock devices that turn legal semi-automatic weapons into an automatic weapon. Plenty of online videos describe how to turn certain guns “into a machine gun.”
Even that common sense proposal meets with resistance.
I sincerely want gun owners to come up with workable solutions to prevent guns from getting in the wrong hands. Doing so is in their best interest. If nothing is done and mass shootings continue more draconian limits on gun ownership eventually will win the day.
Surely, we can do better than nothing.
Columbine, Sandy Hook and Oxford sadly no longer are unique events in the United States.
It’s past time to figure out potential solutions.
What do you think?