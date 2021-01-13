Last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol might not be the last – though we should be better than that.
No matter your political leanings can we agree on a few things?
Didn’t it sicken you to watch so-called patriots crushing a police officer in a door as they tried to break into the Capitol?
Didn’t you shudder in revulsion to learn a Capitol Police officer died from a blood clot on the brain after being bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher?
Didn’t it shock you to see Capitol Police aiming guns through a broken window at protesters trying to force their way into the chambers of Congress as debate on counting electoral college votes was under way?
Didn’t it sadden you to see video of a shot fired trying to stop the break-in attempt, a shot that killed a woman whose belief in the Q-anon lies drew her to her death?
Didn’t it revolt you to see protesters beating people with flag staffs?
Didn’t it disturb you to see an oaf carrying a Confederate flag into the Capitol? Wasn’t that bloody war fought to conclusion more than 150 years ago?
Didn’t you wonder why security wasn’t better?
So many questions and not all of them unique to last week.
Questions can be asked about actions this past summer by extremists who turned peaceful Black Lives Matter protests violent in the wake of police shootings.
In both cases, the bulk of participants likely participated for peaceful protest, but extremists took things too far.
In both cases, some deny reality by claiming the violent lawbreakers were plants from the other side.
Overwhelmingly, that’s not the case.
Is Trump at fault for last week’s fracas?
Partly, for sure. Not just because of his ill-advised talk to protesters before they forced their way into the Capitol. He’s been preaching despotic vitriol against political opponents since the first of his rallies. His persistent disregard of facts to push a factually unsupported alternate to the truth bas proven to be a super-spreader plague of misinformation. It has pushed fanatics over the edge.
Still, each individual – including Trump — is responsible for his or her own choice of information consumed, decisions made and actions taken.
Finding the way forward requires more discerning minds.
Rather than impeach Trump, I’d prefer that Congressional Democrats and Republicans along with Vice President Mike Pence see to a means to quickly invoke the 25th Amendment if Trump tries to drive the train of the nation off the tracks before he leaves office in a week. Otherwise, wait him out.
By the way, wouldn’t you have loved to have been a fly on the wall during Monday’s private meeting between Trump and Pence after Trump dissed his ever-loyal vice president to the protesters, some of whom later chanted “Hang Mike Pence” as the Capitol was overran?
At any rate, impeachment likely will raise the martyr status of Trump, just as kicking him off social media has. Without widespread Republican support in Congress, impeachment will do more harm than good. Trump plays the role of victim well. He always blames others and never accepts responsibility for any of his actions that don’t turn out well.
The Dems didn’t have a winning strategy in impeaching Trump last time, and it likely helped him politically. His supporters saw that doomed effort as giving credence to Trump’s whimpering about witch hunts and he being a victim that deflected attention from the serious matter that he had asked a foreign nation to investigate an opponent bidding for the White House. That set the stage for what happened after the election as too many still question if Trump was cheated in the election he lost.
Today, we can’t even agree on a fact such as who won an election. Not because the result is unclear – it’s very clear Biden fairly beat Trump – but because Trump refuses to accept the loss and concede because his pride is hurt. Instead, he continues to mislead followers susceptible in part because of a distrust of government not wholly undeserved and in part because of consumption of conspiracy theories and misinformation masquerading as fact.
We need truth and trust. We need statesmanship. We need the ability to accept political defeat peacefully while resolving to battle again at the ballot box, not by rioting in the U.S. Capitol.
Trump’s term is the stuff of a Shakespearean tragedy, unfortunately it’s not fiction – only too much of what he alleges is. The Trump brand is built on dishonesty hidden by shiny pride.
Until more citizens can agree on facts, we’re in for a rough road.
Happy new year, eh?