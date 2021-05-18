Perhaps District 10 Health Department’s survey to understand why people are hesitant or refuse to receive the COVID-19 vaccination will lead to providing answers so more people get vaccinated.
Questioning authority, being skeptical of experts, not following the crowd just to follow the crowd are all frequently good practices.
So is common sense — as long as it makes sense.
When it comes to COVID-19 or anything else, one should also factor in risk vs. reward and consider how one’s decisions may affect others — positively or negatively.
This past weekend, we enjoyed visiting family, some of whom we haven’t seen since before the pandemic began.
Almost all we visited had received their vaccinations. It was great to hug without concern. To gather around a table and dine. To talk at length without masks.
Except for in the case of those who chose not to vaccinate.
Fortunately, the gathering where those family members attended, took place on a warm Sunday afternoon so we could dine outdoors and spend our time together with plenty of space while a breeze blew.
Those who choose to not vaccinate all were from one branch of the family. At least one had already been hospitalized with COVID, yet all were opposed to being vaccinated.
Their reasons varied. They cited anecdotes about hearing of people vaccinated who still got COVID. That does happen. No one claims the vaccine is 100 percent effective in all people, in all situations. But like the flu vaccine, if vaccinated, one might get less sick, be less likely to need hospitalization or end up dead from COVID-19.
One said they worried a vaccine might cause a flare-up in another condition, but hadn’t asked their doctor if that was possible or likely.
One said that COVID’s no big deal — though describing being ill with it as terrible.
It was also clear they convinced one another to skip vaccinating.
How does one get through in such a situation?
Evidence the vaccines are working is all around us. Cases are dropping in Michigan and the United States as vaccination rates go up. Elsewhere in the world, in particular India, the epidemic is raging approaching plague-like conditions and vaccinations are lagging and too low to stop it.
It seems too many people fall prey to bad advice.
The COVID-19 experience has been over-politicized. Too often, he or she who screams loudest on cable television is deemed the one with the most correct answer. As if volume and rage made for good decisions. Conspiracy theories trump science.
Too often, people grasp at and extrapolate from unverified anecdotes concluding the vaccine doesn’t work, or COVID-19 is nothing.
Yes, most people — 99 percent or more who get COVID will survive. COVID-19 and its variants, however, have proven far more contagious than many other diseases meaning that percentage who don’t survive represents a lot of people. And many others have lingering but serious problems that vaccinations likely would prevent or lessen.
By now, too many of us know someone or several people claimed by COVID. Does it really matter if there was an underlying condition? Most of us may have something that could be construed as an underlying condition. COVID-19 proved the closer in too many cases.
So, here’s a plea to those who have chosen not to get vaccinated. Take the health department survey available online at bit.ly/3xQWj4Y.
Maybe your questions or your doubts can be addressed once known.
Remember, if you choose not to vaccinate, be responsible and wear a mask in public. Your decision for yourself might be your own business, but it can adversely affect others, too.
We all want to get beyond this pandemic. We all want to see life return to normal.
We are making progress as a nation. If we fall short of reaching a level of immunity that reduces COVID-19 to just another illness, it will be a great failure of our times for our nation.
Common sense, it seems, suggests getting vaccinated represents less risks than catching COVID-19.
There’s plenty of vaccine now available in the U.S. We can’t horde it for people who won’t take it, though. Excess should be shared with the world for our self-interest and as a moral right action to help others.
Our former president proclaimed America first. Americans have their first chance now. It’s in our personal and national self-interest to get vaccinated — unless there are valid personal health reasons not to.
Get your questions answered, doubts addressed and deeply think through what it might mean to skip getting vaccinated.
As Red Green says, we’re all in it together.