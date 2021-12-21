Are you ready for a dose of Christmas cheer this year?
Grinches abound: Omicron, political divide, social unrest, a shortage of consideration for others, discontent, to name a few.
A white Christmas is still possible – though not probable for our part of Michigan.
Holiday cheer is needed.
Ours is a vaccinated and boosted family so we will gather and enjoy one another’s company, though not on Christmas Day.
It’s good for small children to wake up Christmas morning in their own home and find their presents under their home tree and have a special family time. With a couple of the kids scattered around Michigan, my wife and I will do a quiet Christmas morning and enjoy gift of their presence as they pull in for the gathered family festivities on the 26th.
Last year, Brenda and I walked at Victory Park before a crazy family Zoom gathering.
In the following days we visited separately with each of the kids’ and grandkids at their respective homes.
That has its own rewards: three chances to celebrate instead of one.
But having everybody together is better. Watching the grandkids play with their cousins is rewarding for them and good for the soul of a grandparent.
Having everybody gather around a table and share a meal as has been done for generations is a better tradition than checking in on Zoom as we were reduced to in 2020.
This holiday weekend there will be outdoor play as well as chaos in the game area inside. Watch your step.
Like parents and grandparents all over the nation, we’ll laugh and talk and hug.
Brenda will fuss too much in the kitchen.
I will be too lenient with the grandkids in their play and probably get in trouble right along with them.
Gifts will be shared.
The parents will try to keep straight who got what. The room will be a mess before gift opening is done.
It makes me smile just thinking about it.
Christmas comes in these darkest, shortest days of the year as winter sets in. That’s not an accident.
Christmas has multiple meanings, spiritual and cultural.
Nuance and richness require more than “one true meaning” of many things.
Yes, in the Christian world it is a celebration of a birth of a savior who would die to pay for our sins.
It’s a gift to us sinful, messed up mortals who can’t get along and too often forget humility is a virtue.
Whether or not you follow the Christian faith, there’s a gift in that to you, too, in that example the life of Jesus, whose birth is celebrated on Christmas, who lived and died for others.
The United States of America and the world could use more people willing to turn the other cheek, to do unto others as one would have done unto oneself and willing to sacrifice for the betterment of all.
Yes, gathering as a family, exchanging gifts and sharing a meal is a true meaning of Christmas, too.
Bonds of blood and love can do much to help support one another in a world that often seems off kilter.
Sharing time with one another centers us.
Yes, not being a grinch to others one encounters is a true meaning of Christmas. Whether you say Merry Christmas or choose to say Happy Holidays because you wish to include others with non-Christian holiday traditions is fine by me.
Thinking of others hardly makes for a “war on Christmas.” Spread peace, not fights, especially during a holiday season.
Yes, shopping is a true meaning of Christmas to many – a chore to others. To each his own, right?
Whether you celebrate the Christian Christmas, the Americanized commercial holiday version (in which snow should fall just before midnight Christmas Eve on script) or celebrate a different tradition during this holiday season, I hope you find peace and comfort in your celebration.
May the season bring you the gift you need for the times we live in.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!