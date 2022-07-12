A massive cloud rolling onshore behind the backdrop of a dune at Ludington State Park mesmerized me last week.
Bubbling, it towered over the landscape below.
Solitary, it shone a bright white as the sun lowered in the west in otherwise clear skies.
For the rest of the evening, the cloud dominated the southeastern sky behind Ludington.
I couldn’t stop looking at it.
I noticed the cloud after the Lee Murdock concert on the Ludington State Park beach. My back had been to it as Lee sang songs of Lake Michigan. Waves swooshing onto the shore provided rhythmic accompaniment.
At concert’s end when I turned to the south, I was smitten by the cloud roiling above the brightly lighted sand and marram grass. A father posed his kids atop the dune for a photo with the clouds as a backdrop. Their small presence added an element showing the scale of the cloud.
I photographed the scene. Later, my wife and I drove along the road to the park’s amphitheater. I photographed the cloud with interdunal ponds in the foreground.
Like a good local, we headed to the shoreline for sunset. At the Loomis Street boat launch we watched the sun drop, turning our backs to the cloud again. We shouldn’t have.
The sunset was pretty good, a 6 or 7 on a scale of 10 – do you rate sunsets?
As we left, that same cloud, now in the east, was dark, menacing but with a west-facing center bright white lit by fading sunlight. It made a dramatic scene from the perspective of the end of Ferry Street looking eastward over the amply lighted SS Badger resting at its slip in the deepening dusk.
Clouds, Todd Reed often says, are a photographer’s friend.
As true as that is, clouds are more than that.
As a kid, did you lie on your back in grass or sand looking up studying clouds passing by?
Did you find shapes in them or likenesses of animals or figures?
My friends and I, sprawled on the lawns of our suburban homes, did.
I still find shapes in clouds.
Clouds have stories to tell.
They can predict weather. Wispy high clouds on cool days often mean fair weather for another day.
Clouds, such as the one towering to the south last Wednesday, carry rain and perhaps lightning.
Clouds are water vapor. Depending on factors from temperature differences, humidity and wind, that accumulated water vapor might present a pleasant accent to the sky. Or it might harbor lightning, spitting hail or torrential rain.
Sunday night, Brenda and I walked out the Ludington North Breakwater light as a storm approached from the west. Building wind from the south made a chop on the water.
When we headed out, clouds to the north and south looked to be dropping veils of light rain that didn’t appear to be reaching the lake’s surface.
High altitude winds from the west stretched the leading edge of the cloud bank into elongated bands jetting east. A zone of balled up clouds — mammatus — clouds, followed. (Cloud names are a whole trip on their own: scud, anvil, cirrus, nimbus, cumulus, stratus, cumulonimbus and so on,) Trailing the mammatus was an ever-growing wall of darkness headed towards shore. As we returned to shore, bolts of lightning accented the mass of black. A soft rain followed later. As foreboding as the clouds looked, their punch was gentle and sweet for the earth below.
Enjoy the sunshine of summer. Enjoy the clouds that traipse across the sky, even when they bring rain.
Clouds that look like a bunny or something more menacing are more than water vapor, they’re a blessing carrying moisture that keeps this region green and growing.
And they look good, too.