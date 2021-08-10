The 2021 Summer Olympics are over.
The 2021 Western Michigan Fair is under way — despite the rain.
The 2021 Western Michigan Old Engine Club Show wrapped up this weekend in Scottville, which also celebrated its community spirit with weekend activities.
Sandcastles Children’s Museum offered a children’s play over the weekend. A separate theatrical production took over the bandshell stage at Rotary Park in Ludington.
Rotary Club of Ludington pulled its elephant ear trailer to the WMOEC show and volunteers will catch their breath before bringing it this weekend to Rotary Park for the Gold Coast Artisan Fair.
Two exhibit openings were celebrated Friday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts – one showcasing the talents of the VanWyck family and the other the painting of Judy Peters from her Hamlin Township backyard along the northern shore of Upper Hamlin Lake.
What do all these diverse activities have in common?
For one, personal dedication to a craft, a sport, an art or interest that is shared willingly with the community.
For Olympians, it’s a local, national and world community on an international sports stage. While the focus is often on medal counts and athletes deemed stars, there’s an appreciation and awareness, too, that most of the athletes won’t medal but are at a pinnacle in their sport — no matter how obscure.
The Western Michigan Fair might be as important to local 4-H’ers as the Olympics are to elite athletes. This week, kids are showing the animals they raised and are experiencing life in their Olympic village: the Mason County Fairgrounds. They’ve looked forward to and worked towards this week for a long time. Their work is honored with blue ribbons and best of show accolades instead of gold, silver or bronze. Some will sell livestock or small animals at the auctions — parading in front of potential buyers as the auctioneer works the crowd for bids. It’s the culmination of dedication to much work out of view of the crowds.
Strolling around the WMOEC grounds in Scottville Saturday, the dedication — or addiction — of those displaying old tractors, demonstrating threshing, milling wood and showing off machines they wrenched back to life and tinker with still to keep running was on display. They were happy to answer questions and to talk about the machines thus bringing history to life, too.
Rotary elephant ears don’t require mechanical skills to make — unless the dough roller or fry tank burners go on the fritz as they sometimes do — but the volunteers staffing the ear booth do so for the greater good of the club and what it can do in the community. It can be warm in the trailer, but so is the fellowship which can be as sweet as the sugar and cinnamon topping. The money raised helps in the community. That’s sweet, too.
It was good to see the vintage cars lining the streets of downtown Scottville Saturday. I smiled when leaving Riverside Park to see all the rubber duckies stashed inside the giant yellow duck awaiting to be hoisted above the Pere Marquette River for the rubber ducky race. That’s a quintessential small-town event that like so many others in communities of all sizes is powered by volunteers dedicated to their community.
Sure, LACA and Sandcastles have a few staff members, but volunteers and community support still power much of what is done within their buildings’ respective walls. Local artists often spend extraordinary time on projects shared — whether visual, theatrical, music or otherwise — beyond whatever money they might get.
Whether art, old engines, farm animals, sports, elephant ears or any of the other multitude offerings around the region are your passion, be appreciative of the dedication of people — whether an Olympian or t-ball coach, an accomplished artist or one quietly following his or her muse, a motor enthusiast in NASCAR or one tinkering with a Hart Parr tractor at WMOEC — that makes life richer for all of us.
Without such dedication, willingness to work and share the fruits of their labor with all of us through programs, presentations and products, our lives would be poorer and drabber.
Whatever motivates you to give of your time and talents — church, education, arts, sports, government, business, community service — thank you for sharing.
Gold medals, blue ribbons and kudos to all of you for adding the sugar and spice and a whole lot more that is good to life.