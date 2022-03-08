These days, we eat at a dining room table handmade by my brother-in-law Bruce Smith. A multi-talented guy who bakes wonderful bread, over the year’s he’s also crafted tables for siblings, his children and nieces and nephews.
They’re functional and beautiful and connect all of us in a way, just as the strips of maple, ash, oak and walnut are glued together to make the table tops.
Like much in life, the table’s foundation that is so important to its functionality, strength and usefulness, is mostly unseen unless one takes an effort to look.
Dining tables in many ways can be a foundation for families that regularly gather around them to share a meal, a dessert or coffee, tea or other beverages and nourishment of conversation about matters big and small.
Growing up, my family dined at about 6 p.m. around a simple long table with all its expansion leaves in place to accommodate the seven children, my parents and for many years my Grandmother Tisdall who lived with us after my grandfather’s death.
It was a crowded table with somewhat assigned seating to reduce bickering over where one sits. Food was passed around family style mostly in a clockwise fashion. Dad sat at one end of the table, with mom next to him close to the kitchen. Kids kind of ringed around it somewhat according to age.
We began with grace. We ate with gusto – and sometimes with threats of having to remain at the table if we didn’t finish our – fill-in-the-blank – vegetable of the day.
And we talked. A lot.
Later, while courting my wife, I would join her family at their kitchen table for meals. It’s where I really got to know my in-laws. The city kid with urban ideas hashed them out with my farmer father-in-law-to-be at the Waldron kitchen table in the house on the land now a centennial farm.
We would talk there often until the coffee pot was empty. Mick might stroke his beard, a twinkle in his eye Santa-like as he would challenge an assumption or idea I voiced. Brenda would sometimes wonder why her dad and I got so deeply into these discussions which to her sometimes seemed an argument — except we both enjoyed the banter and got to know and respect one another through the discussions. We probably each modified our own thinking in the process and definitely better understood one another.
When Brenda and I raised our family, we all ate together carrying on the tradition of talking at the table. We could share our respective day’s news, our disappointments, our highlights. Sometimes there’d be laughter. Sometimes there’d be parental threats that someone wasn’t going to leave the table until the vegetable of the day that was served was consumed. Tradition, right?
The dining table was more than a place of taking nourishment for the body. It nourished the family, too. Even if discussions among the kids devolved into bickering, we were communicating and learning about each other.
Love and caring are shared in many ways. Listening and talking through differences doesn’t come naturally. It’s a learned behavior.
During my youth, there of course was no distractions from smart phones. One black wall phone hung in the dining room. The then “cool” and “modern” Princess phone was on a table in the living room where we gathered to watch shows on the console television’s four channels we could receive.
The television was off at dinner time. If cousins were over for Sunday dinner exceeding the capacity of the dining room table and the Lions’ game was on, the boys might be allowed to dine on TV trays in the living room and watch the game.
Today, there is so much media distraction. Smart phones in particular might often separate people even when gathered together as individuals check text messages or social media. Conversations can be more disjointed. Someone can check out of the in-person conversations if their attention is waning and check on their phone for something they find more entertaining.
We’ve never been more connected and disconnected simultaneously.
My hope for you and yours, is you still gather at a table to share meals or conversation until the coffee pot is empty. It’s a rewarding form of social engagement that builds family bonds through sharing of what’s important in life – learning about each other.
When made part of family life, dining together can prove a strong foundation to nourish the family – physically and in ways beyond the body.