When I travel in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, I eat a lot of whitefish.
Pasties might be the UP’s signature food, but whitefish is available on most menus.
From our little place on Whitefish Bay, we can watch the fish tugs setting or pulling nets. Orange-flags are within view marking nets. As summer wanes and autumn approaches, the nets are moved closer to shore following whitefish as they prepare to spawn. Sometime after Labor Day, the nets are off the third sandbar from shore. Then, on a calm, clear day one can paddle over them in a canoe or kayak and see 25 or more feet down into the nets.
The trap nets are marvels of construction and deployment. For a guy who has trouble casting a fishing line with a hook, weight and bobber without getting the gear tangled, I am impressed that these nets can be set, at times in choppy weather.
It’s true they present a hazard to sports anglers. You don’t want to troll over or through one. Years ago, the nets weren’t well marked and a fishing trip on the bay meant more eyes on what was in the water ahead, then on the rods to see if there was any action. In the old days, a partially or fully submersed milk jug was all that marked a perimeter of a net.
Today, the nets are better marked, so there are fewer surprises on the water if sportfishing.
Whitefish from those nets supply the local fish fries, food trucks and restaurants with the delicately-flavored fish.
Whitefish from Bortell’s Fisheries, Keeper’s Fish Shack and any number of restaurants and the Ludington area is often excellent. A properly done UP whitefish fry is difficult to beat. It’s especially cool to know the fish you were watching the tugs remove in the morning, are what is being served in the afternoon and evening — fresh as fresh can be. Battered lightly and cooked carefully so the white flesh is flaky, steaming but not mushy, makes for a great meal.
Just like different bars and restaurants have their own takes on Reuben sandwiches or signature burgers, in the UP different fisheries and eateries have their own take on whitefish dip.
When I find a new dip, I try it. Many, most maybe, used smoked whitefish. The next differentiating point is mayonnaise based or cream cheese based. Another difference is it served hot or cold? Most are served cold, but hot ones such as the brewery at the Upper Tahquamenon Falls serves a tasty hot whitefish dip with pita bread or crackers and breadsticks on the side.
Pickle relish or no pickle relish is another differentiating factor.
Spices and other ingredients make each dip unique.
How a place smokes its whitefish likely influences the dip’s taste.
I’ve made it my job to try each as I find them. Like local beers from a local brewery, dips can be unremarkable or a work of art.
Frankly, I don’t know if I’ve ever tried a whitefish dip I didn’t like. Some I like better than others.
My favorite is smoked whitefish dip with a cream cheese base from Kings Fish Market and Restaurant in the tiny berg of Moran – a flyspeck of a village on M-123 west of I-75 near Brevort Lake.
I’m trying to get the owners to share their recipe. My request is pending, but unsurprisingly it wasn’t shared immediately. The gal behind the counter said the guys would think it over.
She pointed out the ingredients are on the label. She offered Kings grind its smoked whitefish after flaking it off from the bone. Its consistency might be one reason I like it. The ingredients list a lot of spices – but not the amount or ratios to a pound fish, say, used. Interestingly, anchovies are listed on the ingredients. One ounce for a pound of whitefish? Ten pounds? More? Less?
The ingredients provide hints without revealing the secret.
Here, Bortell’s and Keeper’s Fish Shack offer smoked whitefish dips. I won’t declare a winner locally. Try them and decide your own fav. (Keeper’s, staff told me, purchase its dip from a company in Grand Rapids.)
The fact is, what’s “best” is often a personal choice. While I find King’s Fish Market and Restaurant in Moran (there’s a separate, unrelated King’s Fish Market, Inc., in Naubinway with a different whitefish dip) to be my favorite, others might passionately back another.
Support the one you enjoy. Eating local is great for all kinds of reasons.
Now, pardon me, there’s more research to be done.