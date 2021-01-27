Public parks are more important than ever.
Judging from the use at Ludington State Park, Cartier Pathways, Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area, Mason County Picnic Area and others Brenda and I visit, the pandemic has made parks the place to be.
We’re blessed with many nice parks in Mason County. They’re as diverse and quirky as they have been well used these past 12 months.
Long Skinny Park in Hamlin Township lives up to its name being a sliver of land between Lakeshore Drive and the eastern shoreline of Lower Hamlin Lake. The strip of grass between the roadside shoulder parking and the breakwater along the shoreline has a couple picnic tables. Anglers fish there. Walkers take a break there. It draws sunset watchers and people seeking quiet by the lake.
Mason County Picnic Area is the only county-operated park. It boasts Mason County Disc Golf Organization’s popular courses used year-round and is a great place to walk. In winter, the only access is by foot. If there’s sufficient snow, a rustic snowshoe trail beginning near the Chauvez Road parking area offers a good cardio workout climbing hills next to the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant reservoir. To the south, the park abuts Consumer Energy’s Lake Michigan overlook — a good place to watch for eagles and waterfowl.
Scottville Riverside Park draws walkers, anglers and Pere Marquette River watchers and more.
Meade Township’s nice park has a walking loop and other amenities.
The list could go on.
That’s good.
But don’t take parks for granted. They deserve TLC, too.
Even Ludington State Park, now more than 5,300 acres in size, can suffer if people take it for granted, damage features, disregard others or litter.
Fortunately, most people respect their parks.
Sadly, some don’t. Some are careless. Some willfully damage or leave messes behind.
In one of the more baffling practices these days, people clean up after their dogs along a trail, then leave the bagged doo-doo behind for someone else to carry out.
I encountered three carefully placed bags of dog doo along the trails at the state park early Saturday morning. As a photographer, I guarantee you a bag of dog doo left next to a trail marker is not the kind of thing I want to see, much less photograph. I’m sure I’m not alone.
I posted a couple photos of the bagged evidence on social media. People reported seeing the same thing in other parks. Former Sheridan Township resident Jill Budzynski, who along with husband George, have been visiting national parks and monuments since retirement, noted “Have lost count, Steve, of the bags we see in national parks, monuments and just plain old trails.”
Several dog owners reported they always make sure the bags are disposed of properly. Fortunately, most do.
Just like most parents of infants properly dispose of dirty diapers when visiting public places, but not all do. Too often in summer, you’ll find a folded used diaper along a beach or parking lot when you came to enjoy time outdoors.
Whether bagged dog doo or a dirty diaper left behind, I ask the same question: If you won’t carry out the bag of your pet’s doo or the diaper dirtied by your child, what makes you think someone who isn’t their human or parent will want to do it for you? It doesn’t disappear magically.
I feel the same about lazy people who leave beverage cans or bottles, empty worm containers and other trash at fishing sites – or worse throw them in the water.
It’s a small minority of people who leave the mess for others to clean up.
Some forget the advice long offered to users of public parks, lands and access sites: Take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footsteps. Pack out what you pack in.
Maybe another bit of advice should be: Don’t be gross or leave gross things behind.
The parks are there for you and all of us. Sharing requires users to think of others, not only ourselves.
Many parks have limited staff further reduced or non-existent in winter. Users must help keep parks clean by at least not leaving a mess behind.
Our parks are a blessing, especially during these pandemic months.
Whether you frequent Summit Park, Ludington’s Waterfront Park or Cartier Park Pathway, Pere Marquette Township’s Tree Park, Manistee National Forest or Michigan Department of Natural Resources access sites, the North Country Trail, or some other place to walk, jog, breathe in fresh air or enjoy this beauty around us, respect and help care for them.
At the very least, clean up after yourself and your party, including your pet. Leave nothing but footprints.
Please?