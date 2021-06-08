With COVID on the decline and travel on the upswing, we’re in for a couple of months of frustrating driving around here.
For the short-term, the work on the South Pere Marquette Highway bridge over the rail lines south of U.S. 10 continues to be an irritant. Getting through the U.S. 10-Myer Road intersection where detour traffic turns on or off U.S. 10 can take a couple lights. The timing of that light is pretty frustrating even without the detour traffic. It seems like a gotcha! signal that one can’t get through without stopping at, light or heavy traffic, day and sometimes night.
We’re so used to comparatively light traffic, that having to a wait for a couple full cycles of a traffic signal to pass through an intersection, as happens frequently due to detour traffic, is irritating.
The Jebavy Drive-U.S. 10 intersection continues to teach many patience — or something else. Completing a left turn off southbound Jebavy onto eastbound U.S. 10 can take more than one light even in non-summer months. It’s a challenging situation. How many years will it take to get a solution?
Another U.S. 10 intersection that gets my head shaking and my mouth grumbling is the Brye Road signal, specifically the almost useless left turn signal onto northbound Brye feeding the west entrances to the Meijer parking lot.
Most people, it seems, have figured out only to use the eastbound left turn lane if the eastbound light is already red. Then, if you’re not more than four, five vehicles back, the left turn signal will help you make the turn. If the eastbound light is green, it’s generally faster to go through it and make a left turn directly into Meijer’s at the gas station entry just east of the light. It’s doubtful that’s what the traffic engineers had in mind, but that’s often what works best.
It would make more sense, create a better flow of traffic and reduce the left turns at the drive east of the light if the left turn signal blinked red allowing turns when safe after stopping while eastbound and westbound traffic lights show green. Am I missing something?
It baffles me why a driver on major urban routes with far more traffic, and many more businesses and intersections than U.S. 10 supports can time the lights and often successfully travel miles without getting stopped at a red light when it seems next to impossible to make it through even a couple lights here without being stopped.
It strikes me that U.S. 10 would flow better, be less frustrating and be far safer if the lights were timed like those urban ones have been since before “smart” technology. It seems U.S. 10 is over-engineered by people who don’t drive it daily.
Lacking that ability to smoothly flow traffic, it’s time for a 45-mph speed limit on U.S. 10 west of Brye Road. It’s increasingly difficult to even safely maintain 45 mph due to congestion and lack of right turn lanes into businesses. Too many slower speed drivers who don’t like the herky-jerkiness of the right lanes because of vehicles slowing down to turn into a driveway, putt-putt along in the inner lane — aka the fast lane — to avoid the frequent outer lane slowdowns. We have a slow lane and a stop-every-100-yards-lane now that don’t support the posted 55-mph speed limit.
Meanwhile, other drivers who think if the posted speed limit is 55, they must go at least 60, weave in and out of traffic trying to attain the posted 55 mph. If they succeed with reaching 55, they then seek whatever cushion they feel is overlooked by road patrol if one happens to encounter a road patrol there.
It’s a mess. And it’s only early June. It’s going to get worse in the upcoming summer weeks.
Tourism is on the upswing. People will travel to Ludington in greater numbers than last year.
We will need to take our chill pills, practice patience and hope nothing too horrendous happens on that terrible stretch of highway.
The Michigan Department of Transportation, with the help of the local traffic safety committee, should develop a better plan for flowing traffic safely along U.S. 10 and 10-31 than what exists now. I’m sure they’ve tried. It’s time to try again. The status quo isn’t cutting it.
The problem is not created by tourists. Their added numbers and unfamiliarity with the route add to the congestion and irritation, but even during the off-season when locals comprise the major portion of the traffic mix, that route is a mess.
We need more right turn lanes. We need better traffic flow. Lacking those features, we need a 45-mph speed limit west of Brye Road and better traffic enforcement. And, we need an auxiliary access road along more of the route – word has it, Amber Township is looking into that possibility in the years to come.
Do you have other practical suggestions?
We have to do something.