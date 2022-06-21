Wind rustles tree leaves bathed in bright sunlight.
Openings in the tree canopy pond and puddle blue sky leaking in from above.
Warm air courses by.
Birds sing.
Shouts of children playing ring out.
Spring morphed into summer and not just on the calendar page. Here in west Michigan the weeks so many cherish are upon us.
Praising the return of summer is a ritual column for me.
I worry I might offend the gods of summer if I don’t praise the season they bring.
Like those National Hockey League players on the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning playing for the Stanley Cup with superstitious play-off beards, I praise summer upon its arrival because I don’t want to jinx summer’s return.
This is our championship season. Each day we drink with glee from the Stanley Cup of summer, savoring warmth, waves, the beach, fishing, walking, golf, cook-outs, gardening, flowers, fresh vegetables, sailing, boating, sunning, hammocks, camping, vacations, ice cream cones, iced tea, wine, cold beer or other adult treats.
Sure, summer can be sticky with heat and humidity. Grass needs to be mowed. Our town is busy with tourists and seasonal visitors. Yes, that means traffic is heavier. Some things take a moment or two longer to accomplish.
So be it.
It’s summer; enjoy it.
Take in a sunset … or a sunrise. Why not both?
Wade in the lake … or jump in. With urging of granddaughter Kayleigh, I’ve already dunked into Lake Michigan a couple times. One day last week, the water at the Ludington State Park beach was 66 degrees. Not bad for mid-June. We had a good time in the waves.
Walk the waterfront … or a farm field. I enjoy the waterfront frequently. Back in the day when we lived near my wife’s family farm, an evening or morning walk along the fencerows, the drain (which I preferred to think of as a straight-line creek), or the woods, meant a chance to see pheasant, deer, wildflowers and enjoy the gently rolling fields of corn, soybean or hay flooded by light from the sun low in the sky. Does anybody walk farm fields these days?
Catch an outdoor concert … or an arts, craft or farm market. The shows, the goods in the booth and the socializing at such gatherings reminds us we’re part of a greater community of people who share real interests in real life, not just on social media. In-person conversations often are more fulfilling, nuanced and nourishing than on-line ones.
If you can, play catch or an outdoor game with your kids or grandkids. My grandson visited recently. Any time things slowed down, he’d grab his baseball mitt and ask to play catch. I think my arm stretched an inch or two during the days he and his sister was here. I haven’t played that much catch since when my now adult kids were his age and involved in T-ball and softball. These days my arm is shot, but we enjoyed the time throwing, catching and chatting. It was a lot of small talk, comfortable like a well-broken in baseball mitt. Even when only the ball hitting the mitt did the talking, the time was well-spent.
Have you hand-washed your vehicle recently? Drive-through car washes are convenient, efficient and do a great job. But, for this old-timer, hand washing the vehicle takes me back to more youthful days when a vehicle somehow was an extension of me. I loved to make those vehicles shine. In the process I saw how use took its toll: A chip in the paint here. That dreaded first spot of rust. The little ding I wasn’t sure I could explain. The big ones I could, with rue.
Summer offers a smorgasbord of things to do. Help yourself and heap your plate full. Take as many trips to its buffet table as you like. Waste nothing. And save room for ice cream.
Enjoy!