The fireworks started early this Fourth of July.
The formality of the U.S. Supreme Court upending decades of Roe v. Wade, despite some of those justices having declared it settled law at their confirmation hearings, cheered some and unsettled many others.
Independence Day celebrates the birth of our nation.
We can agree on that, right?
Our polarized politics make it so Americans agree on little else.
The promise of the modern communications to create communities of commonality across the country has fostered a Tower of Babel of conspiracies and political folderol creating noise but little understanding of one another.
This cacophony of divisive discourse is eroding the very foundations of what we celebrate: a union of states of a free people intent on self-governing.
It was never a picnic.
Debates and political power struggles are part of this shared history.
Partisan bickering has set off fireworks throughout our history.
Being human, we seemed doomed to repeat many mistakes. We’re stubborn and ignore the lessons of history. We’re selfish. We want what we want, when we want it, whether or not it is good for us.
We’re certain we’re right and they’re wrong. That goes for the left and the right or the right and the left.
Our elected leaders are more partisan than I can remember. Selfless decisions for the common good are the exception, not the rule. The minor changes to federal gun laws signed this past weekend is a rare example of some going out of their comfort zone to pass something they believe is needed, despite pressure from backers to vote against it.
The abortion debate is far from over. It will be part of our politics for the foreseeable future.
The manner in which the ruling came to be overturned assures continued roiling over abortions.
Justice, in this case, wasn’t blind. Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell can claim the credit for tilting the scales of justice to where the decision was inevitable because the three Supreme Court justices picked and confirmed during the Trump years were prejudiced towards that result to begin with.
Republican lawmakers like to scream about leftist liberals out to destroy the nation, but the way they stacked the Supreme Court stuck a big stake in an American foundational principal of fair, impartial courts. When they prattle about “the rule of law,” what they really mean is the law as they want it.
To put it bluntly, the court was stacked and the outcome determined by political machinations of McConnell denying former President Obama’s court appointment even a chance to be confirmed, then rushing the last of former President Trump’s picks through before Trump was booted from office.
To be clear, former President Trump was booted from office, despite all his wild and dishonest claims to the contrary. The facts clearly show the only one trying to rig or steal an election was and is Trump.
As we gather for parades and fireworks to celebrate our nation’s independence, our union is being severely tested.
The disproven claims of election fraud continue to be spread and are believed by fellow Americans. Like COVID-19, Trump’s claims mutate and infect citizens spreading illness in the nation.
In 2020, voters term-limited Trump by choosing Joe Biden over him
In 2024, voters well may term limit Biden over economic worries he’s so far not been able to quell.
Over the course of American history, presidential candidates defeated at the polls, whether incumbents or challengers, have accepted the results – perhaps after recounts or court challenges in close races – and moved on. In 2020, that changed. A defeated president dishonorably tried unsuccessfully to prevent the winner of the election from taking office.
Trump tried much to stay in power – from browbeating election officials to “find” him votes to castigating his vice president to not certify the electoral college thinking he would then be able to stay in the office after losing it. He claims to be persecuted. He claims to be wronged.
Through it all, he dishonors the American principles of peaceful transfer of power, of free and fair elections and is fomenting distrust instead of accepting the loss as disappointing and painful as that may be. Moving on would have shown strength. His continued whining and lying shows weakness of character, lack of integrity and a willingness to harm the nation for his fragile ego.
Somehow, many believe him. A foundation of our nation is cracking along the fissure he is widening.
Let’s celebrate our independence Monday. Then let’s look closely at how we can save the nation we are celebrating before we do ourselves in.
Hot dog, anyone?