Humor columnist Dave Barry wrote a lot about strange doings in his home state of Florida.
Weirdness is as prevalent as palm trees in the Sunshine State, one would presume from his writings.
Barry knows Florida far better than I do.
I have mixed feelings about the nation’s other notable peninsular state.
Frankly, I prefer Michigan even with our cold winters and too short of summers.
During the past week in Florida, I found myself swinging between wanting to pack up and leave and thinking that hanging out a bit longer there next winter might be OK.
Florida drives me crazy in good and not-so-good ways.
On the plus side, walks along the Gulf of Mexico beaches were as enjoyable as a walk along our Great Lakes in summer. The sound of surf, the play of light on waves as the sun came up or went down, the flitting of shorebirds, and shells to catch the eye made time along the beaches relaxing and fed the inner soul.
Then I’d drive back to where we were staying inland a few miles at a relative’s place in one of the scads of residential communities dotting the landscape like ant hills in the grass.
It’s the driving in Florida that gets you. It isn’t much fun.
Some drivers are bat crazy and have no concern for their or other’s safety. Speed limits change frequently. The aggressive sorts ignore them and drive however fast they can to get to the next stop light where they steam for a what seems like an eternity. Then they repeat it on the next stretch of road.
Nearing a month on the road in the Southwest and the South we’ve encountered all sorts of traffic and driving styles. Florida is by far the worst state for driving due to the amount of traffic at spring break, the nuts going too fast, the nuts ignoring red lights, the nuts deciding to cross three lanes of traffic to make a turn, and the ones oblivious to the motoring mayhem around them slowly puttering along interrupting the flow of traffic as painfully as a kidney stone.
It makes you want to scream.
We enjoyed quiet places like the Audubon Corkscrew Sanctuary and the Calusa Heritage Trail on Pine Island. Their history and rich variety of birds, fauna and flora, geckos and ‘gators wowed us.
Bingo is big in the area we visited. It came in traditional and non-traditional forms. One pub offered “Drag Bingo” called by a drag queen. The traditional games at the community club house I observed were quietly competitive with small cash prizes. On the other hand, drag bingo – Dave Barry might have loved it – was outrageous with lots of laughter. Game winners got a drink on the house. That bingo has such a draw surprised me.
Florida is a place that made me feel young and old simultaneously.
It embraces age segregation with all the over-55 communities. One Florida-based writer in a novel described the state as a self-imposed penitentiary for seniors. There may be truth in that.
At some of the events we attended with Brenda’s aunt who we visited, Brenda and I were definitely on the young side of the crowd. Looking around, though, I realized we also fit in. That made me pause. I am happy to be a grandfather but I also see myself much younger than my body would suggest.
Florida’s beaches attract younger people, too, especially beaches with bars that serve beachgoers, or beaches like Ludington’s that attract families. After a couple days at the 55-and-older-community I was longing to see someone much younger than me. Life with only your own age group isn’t as rich as when other ages interact, too. Kids’ noise is music. too.
Fortunately, seafood was plentiful. The sun was warm. There was no shortage of things to see or do, including just sitting back and enjoying the weather with no particular thing to do.
I avoided Florida’s bat crazy politics.
Michiganders were everywhere. No avoiding us. Sunshine and 85 degrees in March made Michiganders grin.
Some decide to make Florida home.
Not me. I’m ready to reacquaint myself with our four fickle seasons. I realize how lucky we are to have such beautiful beaches with great public access to enjoy in the coming months.
I will leave Florida to Dave Barry.
He can make better sense of it.