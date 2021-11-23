This Thanksgiving, I give thanks that our nation and each of us remain a work in progress.
As individuals, a community, a nation and a people we can still grow, we can still learn, we can still discover ways to improve, to right wrongs, to explore new approaches if we choose to.
I give thanks that we have the free will to choose our path. Our government doesn’t choose it for us, even if it sometimes gets in the way or makes rules we might not agree with.
Be that as it may, we choose which path to follow or we choose to blaze our own.
I give thanks that, if we set our minds to it, we can discern truth amidst the noise. It’s not always easy or clear.
Truth and meaning sometimes needs to be sorted out of confusing situations and a cacophony of claims.
I give thanks that, our legal system, for all its faults and failures, is better than other alternatives.
Like or disagree with the recent verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case and — soon, perhaps, in the Ahmaud Arbery case in Georgia — each of us in theory has an opportunity to have a jury of our peers decide our guilt or innocence if charged with a crime.
Sadly, justice in America has not always proven to be blind as promised.
Minorities don’t have the same faith in American justice because it sadly is unevenly served.
Money and power can further skew how justice is served — but not always.
I give thanks we can work to live up to the promise of fair and equal treatment under law to make justice more evenhanded and blind to factors such as race, religion, money and power.
I give thanks some backers of former President Donald Trump finally are calling on him to quit retelling the lie that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen from him.
Has any past president done more harm to the American institution of free elections than Trump has through the continued whining about a disproven litany of lies and misinformation spews?
He’s the one trying to steal an election undermining a bedrock of the American experiment: free and fair elections followed by peaceful transfers of power.
I give thanks, that we have law enforcement we generally can be proud of and that men and women continue to serve to try to be forces for good.
Law and order are necessary for all of us to be safe and to work and live in a productive society.
The recent string of flash mob thefts in several big cities shows criminals aren’t going away and will create new ways to commit crime.
I give thanks we are free to also point out and demand better when individuals within law enforcement break the trust with the public they serve.
Law enforcement in the United States, serves the citizens, or at least it should no matter the color, age, religion, social status or the like of people they encounter.
I give thanks that the First Amendment protects free speech and especially thank those who realize free speech comes with the responsibility for what one says.
I give thanks for those who know one can debate ideas and policy and still treat with respect those who believe differently.
I am thankful vaccines are available to reduce the risk of the worst effects of COVID-19 — especially for those of us with a lot of mileage behind us. My risk analysis suggests for me there are far fewer and less potentially harmful risks from getting vaccinated than from going unvaccinated and perhaps catching COVID. (And, yes, I am thankful Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed helped speed these vaccines into use to help battle the pandemic.)
I am thankful so much good in America isn’t dependent upon one’s political persuasion.
I am thankful most Americans still act responsibly and respect others while working together on community projects and issues to better the world around us.
I am thankful for the gift of family, the gift of health, the gift of friends, the gift of our Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the gift of sharing in community.
While some want to carve our nation up to fill their plates with power, I give thanks we can reject such selfishness — if we choose to.
No one said it would be easy to be an American and live up to the ideals espoused in our Declaration of Independence, Constitution and national heritage.
I give thanks we can try to form a more perfect union even now, even tomorrow.
Happy Thanksgiving. Don’t let the liars or the Lions get you down.