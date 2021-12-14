What a strange and tragic year it’s been. It’s not over yet.
Political unrest. A persistent pandemic. Wild and deadly weather. Economic extremes from shutdowns to shortages and the return of inflation worries.
Misinformation too often masquerading as fact. And too many people willingly accepting the misinformation while denying facts.
Violent flash mob theft rings rampage in some urban centers. A massacre at a Michigan school and a flurry of threats afterwards shakes us.
Russia troops mass on the Ukrainian border with Putin all but daring the U.S. and the West to try to prevent it from attacking its former satellite.
China, emboldened by economic wealth but worried about western democratic influences, again turning to totalitarian control of its citizens by its despotic Communist Central Party.
A former U.S. president continues to spread lies about the 2020 U.S. election he lost selfishly eroding a foundation of our democratic republic: trust in free and fair elections with peaceful transfer of power when new leaders are elected.
The shifting tectonic plates of society send tremors through our collective lives.
Not all is bad.
Vaccines are available to push back against the pandemic. Unfortunately, many Americans won’t take them choosing to ignore the realities of COVID-19 and ignoring the damage being done by COVID-19. Now, Pfizer reports it has a pill yet to be approved for use that could treat and minimize COVID if taken early after testing positive. That would be a blessing if it proves effective.
The economy is rebounding from the 2020 shutdown – which is part of the reason inflation is occurring.
People, despite the political divide, still rise above differences to support those in need, to help in times of disasters such as the weekend’s tragic tornadoes. People still gather in community for activities such as Christmas celebrations. There is still much goodness in so many.
Thankfully, there is hope.
Hope is powerful. It can keep darkness from turning to despair. It can help one seek solutions rather than give up as troubles mount.
It may allow us to talk through our differences rather than hunker down in bunkers of hard-set opinion unwilling to consider other ideas.
An adage in the news business is truth will out. In essence, it means eventually truth will come to light and fictions, mistakes and lies will be exposed. The adage’s assumption is when truth is discovered people will accept it, reject untruths previously held and make informed decisions based on the truth.
Let’s hope that is still the case. There is evidence that a constant repeating of lies –propaganda, in effect — will convince some to believe the lies instead of the truth.
Yes, 2021 has been a tumultuous year.
There’s been way too much sorrow and death.
The U.S. Congress has further devolved into a political pit of division with its members seeking personal influence and political power rather than serving the best interest of the nation. Too many Democrats in Congress spend too much time going after Trump and too many Republicans spend too much time defending and repeating the former president’s lies.
Far left progressives in Congress are proving as unbudging as far right conservatives in Congress wanting all or nothing when it comes to passing laws and budgets.
COVID gives members of Congress cover from having to meet constituents face-to-face at town hall meetings that, unfortunately, were getting ugly before sidelined by the pandemic.
Hope remains, right?
Even the hapless Detroit Lions won one game this year.
The Christmas season is often the most joyous of the year, too. People of faith find hope in the story of Christmas. Good cheer is a message shared even by and with those to whom religions and spirituality are questioned.
Maybe the hope, joy and goodwill of the season will work like yeast, multiply and lift our spirits so we can be kneaded into a whole again. I’m a fan of multi-grain breads. The United States long was considered a melting pot that reshaped people of different backgrounds into a nation of Americans.
Maybe we were more of a mixing bowl. Those individual people – the grain of the nation never completely shed their unique heritages as they joined the nation. Rather than a monolithic loaf of Wonder Bread, we’ve always been a bread made with many grains and few nuts, too, for texture.
Here’s wishing you the best going into the holiday season that will bring 2021 to a close – with any luck without more gut-wrenching news.