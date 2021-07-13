How one frame’s a question matters.
A post in “I Love Michigan State Parks” fan page proves the point.
Someone asked what park campers least liked and why?
Unsurprisingly, a wave of negative comments followed about various parks by people who didn’t find one up to their expectations.
Fair enough. Different people like different features, different experiences, different amenities.
Several people chided the negative approach of the question, noting it’s a fan page and there’s too much negativity in the world already and they did not need it there. I agree, but there’s no putting the question back in the bottle once asked.
Another, I also agreed with, noted there’s probably something in each park someone might find fault with, but that doesn’t mean a park is “bad.”
Various parks were criticized for having crowded campgrounds. That’s a fair assessment, including here at Ludington. Some were criticized as being “dirty” without defining what that means. I find Michigan State Parks generally to be very clean — except for where there is intense people activity such as in parking lots where too many people leave messes for others to clean up.
Or did they mean, the bare ground in some campgrounds from so much use makes dust when dry or mud when wet?
One critic of Ludington State Park made me laugh: there’s sand everywhere and this poster didn’t like that. I wanted to reply, duh, Ludington State Park is built in a sand dune system. Sand is part of the geology and attraction of the park. This person hadn’t done their research before arriving.
Or perhaps, they’re the kind of camper — and there are many — who prefer pavement to natural ground and think campgrounds should be outdoor Hilton’s. Different expectations, again.
This particular person also didn’t think the town of Ludington had much to offer.
Several people came to the park and the town’s defense explaining it’s hard to get campsites at Ludington State Park because so many find it and the area so appealing with much to do.
Which comes back to the point, how a question is framed makes a difference, as do expectations.
Would the question have been more helpful to park managers and others if it asked, what would you like to see improved at a given park?
That is a higher level of thinking approach. Instead of just unloading one’s negativity on a topic, the responder has to think at least a bit to state how to improve what they found disappointing or unappealing.
I had a professor in college whose primary rule in a writing class as we read each other’s writings workshop style was you couldn’t just say you didn’t like something. You had to think through why something in the piece being read struck you as in need of work and suggest how to improve it. (The other rule was the writer of the piece had the final say on whether to use or reject the suggestions since it was his or her piece.)
I always liked that approach.
As for expectations, too often we want experiences presented to us without us having to put out much effort to gain the experience.
The person who found little offerings from Ludington, clearly didn’t seek out what makes the town unique or the features it has. Did he or she check out the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum or Historic White Pine Village? How about Sandcastles Children’s Museum? Waterfront Park?
Did they walk to either North Breakwater or Big Sable lights?
Did they watch the Badger come in?
Dine in one our numerous restaurants?
Check out a festival or music in a park?
Did they look to the countryside at orchard country or the barn quilt trail?
Did they soak up the quiet of a sunrise or a sunset show at Stearns Park?
I often find the best experiences are little ones that take a bit of effort to put oneself in the presence of: sun shimmering on a quiet river or lake. Wildlife on the move on a morning with summer mist in the air.
You get the idea.
To learn what people don’t like can be enlightening. But understanding their expectations and asking the question in a way to get useful, constructive information is helpful.
Unless you didn’t know there is sand in Ludington or a sun the sky.