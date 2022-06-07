I’m tired.
I’m tired of meaningless killings.
I’m tired of divisive politics.
I’m tired of politicians who do nothing other than to take campaign contributions from lobbyists who want to keep the status quo.
I’m tired of the status quo.
I’m tired of the same old arguments trotted out time and again against making a change in how this nation approaches our addiction to guns.
I’m tired of being told those who want to find better ways to keep people who shouldn’t have guns from easily obtaining them are after YOUR guns.
No, I don’t want your guns as long as you’re using them for legal purposes from protection to sport.
I’m tired of hearing any restraint on anyone — stable or not — from getting any gun, or kinds of ammunition they want for any purpose is an infringement on their Second Amendment right to bear arms. Not necessarily.
I’m tired of fear-mongers scaring good people with half-baked conspiracy claims that are leakier than Washington, D.C. insiders. And that’s leaky.
I’m tired of the disconnect between those who claim to support life but won’t do anything to prevent senseless, horrific shootings that we are in danger of becoming numb to. Or, some are, at any rate.
I’m tired of the argument that it’s a mental health problem, not a gun problem, but those stating that never offer a mental health solution.
Here’s a suggestion that I haven’t heard yet: Whether we do the right thing and raise the age limit to 21 to buy assault-type style weapons; whether we do the right thing and limit the size of clips for such weapons; whether we do the right thing and create meaningful background checks or red flag laws or not, those gun defenders who say it’s a mental health problem should support placing a meaningful excise tax on those weapons and ammunitions to help fund an improved mental health response.
The idea isn’t to financially punish those purchasing such items, but rather to have the users pay for the services that will keep those guns out of the hands of people experiencing mental illness at any given time. What say you? Can you support this?
I’m tired of asking for people and partisans to talk with one another and hearing little to no attempt at discussions, just continued political prattle and posturing while more innocent people die.
I’m tired of cable news. Limit your consumption for your own good. A little bit of a mixed diet of it is OK, but don’t leave it on one channel and think you’re getting the straight stuff. Ditto for talk radio. A little bit of it is fine. A steady diet is as bad for your mental health as consuming only Mountain Dew would be for your physical health. Turn it off for your own good.
I’m tired of writing columns trying to bridge a divide that the overly partisan are intent on turning into a chasm. I feel like I’m trying to bail a colander loaded with rocks in wavy water.
I’m losing ground and the colander is sinking. Sadly, the colander is the United States and too many are intent on their ideology over the good of the nation.
I’m tired of lies being accepted as fact.
I’m tired of lack of appreciation for nuance in governance by politicians who instead prefer posturing over results.
I’m tired of those on the far right and the far left who speak in platitudes or throw speech bombs but forget governance requires finding common ground.
I’m tired.
Tired.
Tired.
I dream of the day when, as a nation, we wake up to realize “my right” is not the only right. Others have rights, too, such as the basic one stated in the Declaration of Independence: (that) all men (read people) are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
My tiredness is nothing compared to the grief and sorrow of the families of school children blasted in their classrooms, of shooting victims killed in stores, churches, at concerts and on the streets of this nation whose unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness where violently ended because we can’t reasonably talk about guns and reasonable restrictions to try to reduce the carnage in our country?
Land of the Free. Home of the Brave.
Let’s live up to those ideals and bravely face the fact something can be done and we can still be free.
Am I dreaming?
I’m tired enough to.