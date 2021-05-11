If you seek a beautiful peninsula, look around you.
Michigan weather can make a mockery of our state’s motto.
Mother’s Day Sunday, however, was sunny and bright — though a bit cold for the second week of May.
My wife, a mother of three and grandmother to five, wanted to drive north to Arcadia to see wildflowers at Pete’s Woods in the Arcadia Dunes C.S. Mott Preserve of the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.
We’ve stopped at a couple of the trailheads before, but until Sunday we hadn’t hiked a trail.
Friend Kim Skeltis, a public relations guru, posted on social media that she had visited Pete’s Woods Saturday and that trilliums abounded. Brenda decided we should check it out.
So, in seeking a beautiful place on this peninsula, we set off for unpretentiously named Pete’s Woods.
As simple as the name is, its wildflower population is astounding. Never have I seen so many trilliums as along the 1.5-mile looped footpath through rolling terrain.
Just wide enough for one person, the path has no benches or wide spots for congregating. It’s well-trodden but as simple as can be.
If the woods could repeat what it hears from passers-by, “Oh, look at that!” might be a common phrase in this sea of blooms.
As amazing as the thousands of trilliums are, other wildflowers abound, too.
Bellwort, yellow trout lily, Dutchman’s breeches, squirrel corn, violets, wild blue phlox and more live amidst the trillium.
Yellow celandine poppy (aka woodland poppy, aka Stylophorum diphyllum) began showing up along the last portion of the trail. Local attorney Nick Krieger, a student of native flora who shares posts from time to time of native plants he’s encountered complete with their Latin names, said the yellow poppy is pretty rare, but has been reported in Mason County.
At Pete’s Woods, the parking lot was nearly full when Brenda and I arrived. When we set out on the trail, I was having second-thoughts due to the amount of people heading out, too. I worried we’d be hurried and or feel caught in a crowd.
We let people pass whenever we found a place to step off the trail without crunching a wildflower. In Pete’s Woods Sunday, such places were not always as easy to find as one might suspect.
The tactic worked. For the last half of the hike, we encountered next to no one. We could amble at leisure and my addiction to photography wasn’t holding anyone up — other than Brenda, who’s mostly used to it.
Earlier in the week, I savored Manistee National Forest land in Mason County taking in wildflowers and new growth in the forest. I stumbled upon a woodcock which flew by, acting wounded and trying to lure me to follow it. I guessed, correctly, its young were nearby. Instead of following the adult, I studied where it erupted from and found a small woodcock hunkered down beneath the brush. After a quick cell phone photo, I backed off and “followed” the adult until it was convinced it had lured me away. As I walked off, it flew back to its young.
I probably write too frequently about the rewards of looking about you as you go through life. But I find the practice more rewarding than what passes for entertainment on television or discourse on political talk shows.
I learn time and again how little I know about the place I live in, the creatures we share geography with, the plants growing literally under our feet or the stars over our head.
I pester those with more expertise such as fellow columnists Dave Dister or Brian Mulherin for confirmation of bird species I come across new to me and so forth.
I realize repeatedly just how bountiful Michigan is. Yes, it can be cold and rainy, but the rain provides the water that keeps plants growing and supports a vibrant flora and fauna.
Look closely, and take in the daily mini-dramas that can be life or death to plants, insects and animals outside our homes.
Look around, and soak in the beauty that is Michigan. It’s hard to miss when viewing a Great Lake such as Lake Michigan. It’s easier to miss in an overlooked creek or wetland.
Whether the forested hills of the Arcadia area or the orchard-covered hills of Riverton Township in Mason County – now in bloom – beauty is nearby though we often ignore it.
That’s our loss.
We live in a naturally pleasant place.
I’m still learning all it has to offer. The first lesson: look around you.