Gardeners have been planting for weeks now. Many still are.
Life gardening never ends, either.
We plant seeds of all kinds in the lives of those we touch. With nurture, care, fertile ground and a bit of luck, the seeds we plant in the lives of others blossom and bear fruit.
This observation hardly qualifies as news. It’s as old as The Bible.
Yet, even in today’s high-tech world where people order food by the click of a mouse or the touch of a finger tapping a phone screen, it remains true.
We’re all farmers and gardeners of life, whether we realize it or not.
This Memorial weekend found Brenda and I at our Upper Peninsula cabin. We took with us our local granddaughter Kayleigh and hosted our daughter Renee and her two daughters Bridget and Meara for a weekend of northern Michigan fun.
For those three grandkids, just spending time with one another proved a big attraction.
They played and did kid things together with little drama and lots of laughter. It was go-go-go for them all waking day, as it should be.
Kayleigh and Bridgett are old enough that they are independent in their play.
That, too, is appropriate for their ages as they are learning their way in the world.
Meara, who just finished pre-school, appropriately tries to engage the adults around her in her play.
Whether she was making beach confections out of sand, water and sticks, twirling in the sand or prancing in the water — cold water that could turn one red quickly — she liked to engage mom or grandma or grandpa in her play.
How we interact, what we model or the activities we do all play a role in their growth, no matter their age.
Time on the beach was encouraged. It was rewarding to watch their creativity and imagination at work as they played.
These youth of the high-tech age all know their way around and enjoy keyboards and personal electronics.
The creators of those devices have made something kids find difficult to resist. They can get drawn in.
When they do, they withdraw from the here and now, it seems to me.
On the beach and at the cabin, they found plenty do infrequently seeking out electronic devices.
A seed is planted, nurtured and watered as they roll in the sand or prance in the water at the cabin.
It is as they play amidst the stones and weather-worn beached timber tossed in tangles ashore during winter storms.
The grandkids used the massive driftwood as structures in a world of their own imagination.
All a grandparent or parent had to do was keep an eye on them so they didn’t wander too far off or get into a dangerous situation.
Letting them roam the Whitefish Point beach and feel at home on the cabin beach helped roots row. Will those roots be enough to feed good memories within them so they keep wanting to go back to grandma’s and grandma’s UP cabin?
We certainly hope so.
These grandkids represent the fourth generation playing on those beaches.
Watching them on the beach, walking along the Tahquamenon Falls trails transports me back to my childhood days doing many of the same things with my then-young siblings.
Sand, water and sun can be a good mix for enjoyment. I thank my parents for the seeds they planted in us that has grown into six of the seven siblings having their own places along that same beach.
Here in Ludington, or in Pentwater or along inland lakes, rivers and forest, many families grow generational bonds to places they vacationed to.
Those roots can be as deep as a farm family’s generational roots to land they farm.
Being Michigan, we had unexpected cold days, a bit of rain and gads of wind that quashed chances for the traditional evening beach fire.
None of that bothered the grandkids. By day’s end they were beat and ready for bed.
We were, too.
Gardening makes for a happy tiredness, whether in an earthen garden or a life one.
That gardening is done for the weekend.
The sand is swept up from the cabin. Order has been restored awaiting the next visit.
Life is grand.
And June has only started.