A year ago, spring break week was quite different. There was so much uncertainty concerning what the novel coronavirus would do, how it spreads and just how safe it was to see grandchildren or anyone outside one’s home.
Brenda was coming off serious surgery which made us even more hesitant about seeing the grandchildren. Even in the best of times, I often seemed to come down with a cold after a grandkid visit. So, we stayed low and kept our distance.
Now with vaccinations, a better understanding that the virus is primarily spread via air and that just touching something that may have been looked at by someone else won’t give you the disease, we gladly accepted an offer to host the two Flushing granddaughters for spring break now under way.
We are aware there is still risk. We are aware coronavirus isn’t yet beat. We are aware of the need to take precautions and we do, including limiting gathering in groups and being careful where we go.
Still, our kids have taken many precautions in their lives. Both Flushing parents worked from home, limiting outside gatherings while teaching and practicing good protocols with the two girls.
Nothing is guaranteed in life. Balance is important. Being a part of all five grandkids’ lives and they being a part of ours is a risk we calculated was worth taking with precautions and plans to be as safe as possible.
It’s day three into the week as I write this.
We’ve hiked at Victory Park which we had to ourselves.
We played in the backyard. They tossed sticks into the creek. I gave wagon rides along the edge of the woods.
We watched Monday’s sunset from the stub pier along the Ludington channel. Only one other couple was out there and they were hunkered down out of the strong wind behind the cement base of the channel light far away and downwind from us.
Barbies are everywhere in many states of dress and undress. I leave sorting that activity out to Brenda.
There’s music everywhere, too — kid style: screeches of a penny whistle, freeform piano playing; ukulele strumming, marimba and tambourine shaking and even a structured viola lesson via Zoom.
Marbles, blocks and toys are getting a work out.
I don’t know how many books I’ve read to the girls, especially three-year-old Meara. She can’t get enough of being read to. Older sister Bridgett is powering through chapter books on her own. I enjoy seeing their love of reading.
Brenda has been cooking in the kitchen preparing meals seasoned with love. She’ll be ready for a break when the week is concluded though. So will the cats — they’re not used to so much attention.
One of the great medicines of life is having joy in one’s heart, soul and being.
The grandkids nourish us in that way.
Their hugs, squeals of delight over a bit of fun or us paying attention to something they want to share with us is a emotional sunshine.
Cousin Kayleigh joins in, too. Sometimes the three play together so that Brenda and I go about other business, hosts if they need something, referees if required.
Other times, the two oldest play together and Meara comes seeking time with Grandpa. Maybe it’s another book to read, or just getting down on the floor to talk as she plays.
While hiking, Meara ran out of steam before the others. I put off her requests to be carried as long as I could — none of the grandkids are featherweights for me any longer. Finally, I conceded and carried her to the bench at the Hamlin Lake Overlook at Victory Park. Renewed after a break and snacks, she ran along for the rest of the hike. She’s the youngest grandkid, and I know these opportunities to carry her won’t last much longer. One has to enjoy it while one can.
Brenda has many other plans for the rest of the week. We hope the weather cooperates since the outdoors figures in many of them.
No matter what, we’ll have fun, enjoy time with one another, wipe tears if needed, share laughs often and steer clear of crowds.
Easter is Sunday. A time of rebirth and resurrection.
Hosting grandkids provided an early taste of the joy of that gift.
There is a better tomorrow ahead. Be safe to be ready to enjoy when life renewed returns… soon if we’re careful.