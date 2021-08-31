Kayaking with my wife in Cedarville Bay in the Les Cheneaux Islands of northern Lake Huron on a recent sunny afternoon, a guy in a sailboat greeted us saying, “Making memories for February.”
That we were. It’s been a summer I’ve chased sunlight and its warm memories more than storms.
Chasing the light instead of the storms is good advice for life, too.
Storms will come. Some such as Hurricane Ida or the blast a couple weeks ago that ripped through the area, will rattle us with destructive power and pelt us with driving rain.
Chasing light is what photographers and painters do.
We sometimes drive spouses or others in our lives mad with our tendency to drop anything at a blink of the sun when natural light takes on magical qualities. Photographer friends tell of missing or leaving dinners, abandoning chores or other plans when that special light breaks out. Photography is essentially recording light and arranging elements framed in the photo to create a visual composition. Rarely does bad lighting or poor composition result in a good photo. A few clouds help, too.
So, we chase light and are rewarded for finding that special light. Sometimes we capture or create a great image. Sometimes magic light or not, that great image can elude one. But the dopamine rush of excitement from catching even for a fleeting moment that special light is a reward in itself.
Sunday evening, a magnificent sunset painted the western skies here. It might have been the most intense sunset I’ve seen all summer — and I didn’t have a camera in hand. I enjoyed the intensity and vibrance of the colors — deep luminous blues, oranges, yellows and reds in bands that stretched across the western sky — while continuing conversations with guests at a birthday party I was attending.
What a gift to all who viewed it.
Recently, in posting on social media a photo of another fine sunset seen from Ludington’s Waterfront Park, I typed a comment “Like the light.” The smart phone’s not-so-smart intuitive speller changed that to “Live the light.”
Quickly I realized the phone’s “intuition” of what I was typing while incorrect, actually was intuitive about life: Live the light is good advice.
Storms of life, like the weather kind that wreak havoc on Earth, also tear at us at times. We seek to live through them as we chase better days. In a way, we’re chasing life’s light at such times. Live the light could be construed to mean live the good in the days you have to the fullest.
Or, one could take it more spiritually. Light is often a mystical sign of God in religions and mythologies. Lightening our spirit is how we find our way out of mental, emotional and spiritual darkness as much as turning on a light is how one breaks through physical darkness.
Live the light could mean live as one with the world, or in God’s grace, or as a bright force in a world where darkness lurks nearby.
Or maybe I’m suffering from too much time in the sun this summer. Despite sunblock, large-brimmed hats, long-sleeved shirts and other protective measures, I probably dosed myself with more sunshine than my dermatologist would recommend.
Chasing the light has risks, it seems.
But chase it I will both with a camera and in life. I will fail sometimes to find it or to share it when I do.
Still, I will try. And I will try to live the light.
Our new pastor at United Methodist Church of Ludington, Hillary Thurston Cox recently gave out purple stretchy bracelets suggesting we wear one on one wrist. Then, every time we are tempted to complain we should stop and remove the bracelet and put it on the other wrist skipping voicing the complaint in the process.
Living the light might mean skipping complaining, too. Somedays I live in overcast conditions, but I choose to chase the light — even into and during the night seeking the stars and moon above when the sun is gone.
In the process, I hope to make memories and build a sunny reserve in me for the darker days of late fall and winter nearing their time again. Live the light and keep darkness at bay. Make memories for February.
Enjoy these waning days of summer.