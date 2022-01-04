“This land is your land. This land is my land. From California, to the New York Highlands…This land was made for you and me.”
I woke up Tuesday with that song running through my head.
Thursday will mark a year since rioters and protestors breached the U.S. Capitol, beat police with staffs of flags and threatened to hang a sitting vice president who wouldn’t subvert the vote of the American people to keep a sitting president who lost an election in office by trying to throw the election into the House of Representatives. The day proved, fear, lies and a mob can be manipulated in dangerous ways.
The former president still repeats the lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him. A lie repeated often enough gains adherents, despite so much evidence to the contrary. There is no such thing as a perfect election. Spoiled ballots, attempted fraud, even mistakes by election officials likely happen somewhere each national election. But those incidents remain the exceptions to the rule and are generally rooted out as votes are canvassed and results scrutinized.
The 2020 election is the most scrutinized in memory.
Yet, many people, possibly some of you reading this, still believe the former president was cheated. In my review Tuesday morning of Michigan 1st District Congressman Jack Bergman’s press releases, opinion pieces and news coverage he maintains on his Congressional website, he has never backed off challenging Michigan’s electoral votes — despite the Michigan Republican Party’s own investigation finding there was no widespread fraud in the state’s 2020 election that saw Michigan choose Joe Biden over Donald Trump.
Bergman has said constituents have questions about Michigan’s election and he’s just giving voice to that. Maybe that was OK a year ago, but a refusal to acknowledge the reality his own state party came to accept feeds distrust about elections and harms the United States of America he purports to serve and love.
We have much to learn, remember and rekindle as we move forward.
As Americans, we are in this United States of America together.
Whether you favor one political argument or another, there’s room for differences of opinions.
There isn’t room, however, for vindictiveness. There should be no tolerance for demands of fealty or loyalty to a person instead of to the principles and laws of the nation.
We may be a divided nation, but the reason the political pendulum swings left and right, is many Americans remain more to the center of the political spectrum than to either extreme. Many people just want elected officials to work for the betterment of the nation. They aren’t rigidly aligned with either party. They pick candidates in part on views expressed and part on a sense someone will cut through the crap in Congress to move the country forward.
This land is your land, this land is my land. Let’s not give it to the partisans.
We must urge members of Congress and state legislatures to serve citizens first and caucuses second. Too often, it’s the other way around. We’re served partisan talking points instead of representative government that seeks to serve all constituents not political partisans.
As constituents, we must discern when an elected official is spouting talking points for political purposes rather than listening and talking from the heart with us.
As citizens, we must try to talk with and listen to one another civilly even when disputing issues.
Surely, politeness is a good thing. The meanness and vulgarity prevalent today inflame passion, but doesn’t foster communication or understanding.
We must discern sources of honest information from the many brokers of crackpot conspiracies, falsities and purposeful misinformation.
When will partisans of either side realize winning one election and gaining a slim majority in Congress does not give them a mandate for anything other than to seek work with the other side for the common good?
This land was made for you and me.
Forget the labels that often are political dog whistles: Left. Right. Liberal. Conservative. Pro Life. Pro Choice. Rural. Urban. Black. White. Gay. Straight. Republican. Democrat.
Let’s try a different descriptor: fellow citizen, American, neighbor.
There are people on either extreme talking about arming to fight a civil war. Seriously? We’re at our best and most prosperous when we work together despite differences. Violence is not the answer. It wasn’t Jan. 6, 2020 and it isn’t today.
Building our community, state and nation require cooperation, commitment and consideration of more than one’s own interests. That is challenging — and rewarding when we get it right.
And we can.
But we have to try… from California to the New York Island.