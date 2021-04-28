No whining!
I love April. I really do.
I just have to keep repeating it.
I lo-o-o-o-o-o-v-e April.
Not this year, at any rate.
Weather tends to equal out. Winter was mild. April might be our penance. It seemed that way Monday morning as snow clattered through the mostly leafless woods around the house for a few minutes. I wasn’t amused.
Like the COVID-19 no-longer-so-novel coronavirus pandemic that has long overstayed our hopes, colder-than-desired weather has lingered this April.
The warm stretch in March is a memory as faded as last summer.
Like a politician who has stayed in office too long, I join those chanting to the cold of April 2021, we want change!
Now!
I don’t mean to whine.
We’ve had several bright and beautiful days hinting at what’s to come.
I love that daylight lingers to the 9 p.m. hour when not too overcast.
I love that there have been crystal-clear and still nights this month so I could enjoy the night sky. However, Sunday night wasn’t one of them. As fate would have it, my northern light phone app forecast was aglow with the probability of northern lights throughout Michigan and as far south as northern Illinois and Indiana. It was too cloudy to tell if it was right or wrong. Ah, April.
I’m weary of donning long johns. I’m disgusted with digging winter gear out of the closet where it has been buried for hours at a time in order to be warm enough to enjoy those clear night skies’ beauty. Looking skyward from a Lake Michigan beach warms my spirits. But with the camera on a tripod, its cable release clutched in fingers protesting from the uncomfortable zone between painfully cold and numb isn’t part of the appeal. Especially not in late April.
Fruit farmers certainly had more at stake than my fingers getting numb in the sub-freezing cold last week.
I should count my blessings.
And I do, even when shivering and chattering on a so-called spring night in April.
You know it’s cold when 55 and gray – as it was for a while Monday afternoon – makes a nice afternoon.
Still, whining does no good. May begins later this week. It’s not likely to snow – probably.
We’re at the 100-day mark of the Joe Biden presidency. Fans will declare it a success so far and critics will castigate it as an abject failure.
I’ve tried to steer clear of politics in recent months because we all were (are?) sick of politics after the 2020 elections and aftermath.
My two-cents worth on these first 100 days goes as follows:
• I don’t miss crazy presidential tweets. I like the lack of them.
• I hate to see a reliance on executive orders whether by the president of the United States or governor of Michigan. The executive branch and the legislative branch of government have to learn how to work together, to negotiate honestly and in good faith, to compromise in ways that move the nation or state forward without violating American principles and all need to be less partisan. It’s up to Biden to do more to open the dialogue with Congressional Republicans. Find the ones — assuming there are some, even if rare of either party — who can rise above partisan politics and work out meaningful legislation with bipartisan support. Give it an honest effort and see what happens. Just as Biden has issued executive orders undoing Trump’s executive actions, very possibly, the next president will undo Biden’s. The legislative route, as difficult as it is, is more durable.
• Separate the proposed infrastructure plan into several plans and debate each on its own merits. Again, it doesn’t matter which party is in control of the White House or chambers of Congress or Lansing. These giant bills are not the best way to govern. Period.
• Tackle the immigration debacle with the same passion as the pandemic. Both need to be solved. Both need solutions that rise above partisanship.
• Did I mention I don’t miss crazy tweets emanating from the White House? Sorry, to be repetitive, but I REALLY like that has ended.
I will really like when April 2021 is over and May begins.
It has to get warmer. And greener. And more springlike, doesn’t it?
It’s Michigan and the Great Lakes do funny things to our weather. I will continue to enjoy the outdoors. I would like to clean and put away the winter jacket and relegate long johns to summer storage.
Is that asking too much?
I know what April’s answer has been — at least until Tuesday which was more traditional April-like.
Here’s hoping May is more reasonable.