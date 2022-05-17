In our nation of 332,403,650 people, there are estimated to be more than 400 million guns with an estimated 393 million guns in the hands of private citizens, according to American Gun Facts.
Some 32 percent of Americans over age 18 say they own a gun. That jumps to 42 percent if those under age 18 who have guns — hunting and target shooting are legal activities, as they should be — are included.
The 2nd Amendment right to bear arms is fiercely protected by gun owners. That’s fine.
In March, I was in St. Simons Island, Georgia when their governor expressed excitement to sign a “constitutional carry” bill to allow anyone to carry a firearm in public without a permit or a background check if they own a gun unless they are a convicted felon or mentally ill. A background check is still required to purchase a gun in the state.
Supporters say the change will lead to less crime. Opponents say it will lead to more shooting deaths. Time will tell.
Walking around the streets of St. Simons Island for several nights, the only time I felt any tinge of unease was on a Friday night, the last of my wife’s and my visit. A lot of people were on the street. Partying was picking up in what had been a sleepy downtown. For the first night of our stay, police cars were stationed on streets to keep an eye on goings-on. Fairly standard and not threatening.
On top of one pickup truck cab parked on the business strip, was a guy drinking something out of a cup – water? Mountain Dew? Something harder? – with a very large pistol hanging off his belt. He might be the greatest guy in the world, for all I know. Or he might be as off as the shooter in Buffalo, New York, this past weekend.
I didn’t feel threatened. But I didn’t feel safer. I wondered how having more people carrying weapons in crowds would lead to increased safety. Constitutional carry doesn’t mean those packing know how, when or where to use their gun safely.
The American Gun Facts website cited earlier suggests private citizens carrying weapons will reduce crime because gun carriers might be where crime happens when a police officer isn’t and can step in more quickly.
I place more faith in the police in St. Simons Island and elsewhere handling a crime than I would that pistol-carrying guy on top of his truck.
If more gun ownership increases safety, why did the U.S. record its most ever 45,222 deaths by gun-related injuries in 2020?
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention statistic include homicides, suicides, accidental deaths, law enforcement related deaths and undetermined causes of shooting injuries. The statistic is based on death certificates citing a single cause of death, according to the Pew Research Center.
Suicides accounted for 54 percent of the gun-related deaths (24,292) and murders 43 percent (19,384). Some 611 involved law enforcement while 535 were deemed unintentional and 400 were of undetermined cause.
Seventy-nine percent of U.S. murders involved a firearm, the most since 1968, according to Pew. Handguns are the most frequently used weapon in homicides, 59 percent in 2020. Rifles were used in 3 percent of firearms-related deaths in 2020. Shotguns accounted for 1 percent.
Guns are only a tool. Used properly, ethically and carefully, they are not a problem.
Unfortunately, imperfect people use them. Some are criminals. Some are careless. Some are mentally ill. Some are hateful bigots who fear, reject and use guns to target fellow citizens of different racial, religious or sexual orientation.
Current overheated political rhetoric is dangerous. When fringe conspiracies theories such as “white replacement theory” or repeated false claims of stolen elections are embraced and spread by those who should know better, the fringe which wants to pick up arms as a solution becomes emboldened.
First Amendment free speech rights and Second Amendment gun ownership rights need to be exercised with responsibility and an awareness carelessness can cause harm.
Guns are not the answer to social and political differences.
Neither shouting nor shooting at one another leads to good outcomes.
So how do we move forward? How do we confront the hatred fueled by racism that led to the shootings Saturday of shoppers in Buffalo, New York, because they were black?
That’s wrong. That’s evil. Prayers and thoughts are not enough.
We don’t want restraints on our rights. Yet, we must try to prevent poisoned and deranged individuals from abusing guns and free speech to unleash hateful crimes such as bloodied Buffalo.
I long for responsible gun owners to lead the effort to find workable ways to keep guns out of the hands of criminals, the mentally ill and the misguided souls poisoned by hate. The NRA has proven incapable, choosing to peddle fear instead of seeking solutions.
Members of Congress who vocally oppose abortion but who do nothing to curb the loss of life due to gun violence aren’t pro-life. They’re simply political opportunists pandering to passions to win elections.
I don’t know the answers.
I doubt more guns, more concealed and more open carry will prove good answers, though.
What do you think?