The best part of waking up in spring in Ludington, Michigan is stepping outside with that first cup of coffee as dawn gives way to sunrise to a chorus of birds singing.
Call it a symphony, a cacophony or an aubade — a song or poem greeting the morning.
By any name, it brightens my morning — even if the sun can’t shine through these stubborn clouds we’re often blessed with.
I can’t identify with confidence many of singers by their song. I can pick out cardinals, chickadees, robins and phoebes. Crows don’t sing as much as do a bird rap — a different aural texture than the cooing of doves. Mixed in too sometimes is the crowing of domesticated roosters.
The bird songs start before dawn breaks and lasts for a bit after sunrise. If the morning is still, the chorus can be quite full.
Quick research suggests the singing is mostly done by males and is both territorial and self-promotion as they try to attract a female.
Several nature websites suggest the singing is done early for other practical reasons, too: darkness gives the singers cover from predators and it’s too early to seek food.
Those late winter mornings when birds first voice their spring song is a sure sign winter is on the wane. According to Cornell University’s All-About Birds, the seasonal wave of migration is starting to roll north over us in a big way now.
Nest building and egg-laying also is in process.
Walking at Ludington State Park in recent days I spotted warblers — don’t ask me which ones, I was happy to definitely identify them as warblers. Waterfowl has been passing through. Local loons have returned in places in the county.
My wife and I watched several male mergansers trying to impress a female the other evening at Ludington Municipal Marina.
Their plumage bright and dandy, they thrust their heads into the sky and scooted along in a water dance.
A more dominant male chased off the other suitors repeatedly until he left with the female while the unsuccessful suitors swam back into the marina.
I could use this space to tell you how awful Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is. It is criminally awful, morally corrupt and inhumane.
I could weigh in on Elon Musk buying Twitter.
But the twitter and tweets of the thrushes, finches, nuthatches and host of birds in the woods next to the house is more refreshing than social media noise.
Even though the birds are bragging or declaring an area as “mine,” it’s far more musical than the morning television news and views shows. The birds’ singing is better even if they are making prideful promises like any strutting politician.
The variety and uniqueness of birds fills books. Theirs is a whole other shared world outside my door easily ignored or taken for granted when busy with workaday worries or raising a family.
Like so much around us, once when you begin to explore something ignored, you find out how rich and varied it is.
My education in birds continues. Mostly, I’m learning to pay attention, to actively look for birds and try to differentiate them. I am not compiling a life list. Nor am I trying to become an expert. There’s little chance of that. Rather, I try to enjoy this part of the wonderous world so close to us.
Semi-retirement offers me the luxury to set aside a few minutes just to listen, just to observe, just to be silent.
Photography also helps. A photograph of an unknown bird is a great aid when trying to identifying it.
Because many bird species are reclusive and not easily seen amidst brush or in tree tops, good birders identify many birds by song. There’s always more to learn. One step at a time.
Many a spring morning, I’m content to sip coffee and listen to the birds compete through song — even if road noise of people scurrying off to work or school crowds in.
When the sun rises in glory or the dawn fills the sky with color, that’s a bonus — a light show for nature’s concert.
Grab a seat some morning. It costs nothing, but it’s priceless.