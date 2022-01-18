If you try to cross Mason County on gravel roads, you’ll possibly — likely? — encounter many dead ends due to swamps, unbridged rivers and sections of road never built.
Generally, I save such backroad forays for spring or fall. But I had the urge to see the inland lakes and whatever else I might encounter.
The drive took me from my start in Hamlin Township through parts of Victory, Sherman, Sheridan, Branch and Custer townships. I stopped at convenience stores in Fountain and near Tallman Lake to drop off flyers with information on how to take part in the Mason County Parks Commission survey that runs through the end of January.
The survey, available at www.masoncountyparksurvey.com, provides everyone a chance to rate county recreation offerings and, importantly, has a question about what you might want to see improved or added recreation-wise in Mason County.
Information gathered will be used to set priorities for Mason County’s recreation plan for the next five years. The plan update is the scheduled to be completed this year.
On such drives as Monday, I take in the landscape, look at farms and old homesteads. I watch for birds or other wildlife. Monday, I saw a couple bald eagles, deer and a flock of turkeys.
Lighting was dull Monday, so I shot few photos.
I drove a couple sections of roads I don’t remember being on before, and reacquainted myself with sections not frequently traveled.
I thought about what is offered and what might be needed recreationally in the county’s central and eastern areas.
It struck me as I drove by miles of posted private property woods and swamps, there is a lot of ground likely used for hunting that fulfills that major recreational urge for many residents – if you’re lucky enough to own or have access to private parcels.
Other parcels were unposted and, without my Michigan counties recreational land map book or county directory, I couldn’t tell if they were private or federal forest. I wish public land was better marked.
Several lakes have public access sites. In warmer months I’ve launched my fishing boat or kayaks from them. Yet I saw only one ice shanty on Round Lake and no one fishing Tallman Lake late Monday afternoon. That surprised me. Sunday Pere Marquette Lake hosted a village of ice anglers, and I would guess Hamlin Lake did, too. Are the inland lakes an untapped winter resource?
I’ve long noticed how many of our rural blacktop roads have very narrow shoulders. On many sections of paved two-lanes it’s risky to pull off to look at or photograph a scene, a bird or other wildlife. I don’t like to put myself or other drivers at risk by doing so. If there’s traffic, I pass by scenes I otherwise might savor if I could pull over safely.
I can’t imagine riding a bike along some of the busy rural roads. Bike and multi-use trails were a much-cited desire in the Mason County recreation survey completed five years ago. Work was done to determine potential bike trail routes across parts of the county, but nothing has been firmly established or built. That needs addressing.
Driving the gravel roads, I looked across expansive fields where wind had blown snow off baring an icy crust shiny even in low light. As I looked at one house in the center of a field with no trees or bushes in sight, I wondered just how wicked and wild it would be walking outside during a winter storm with biting gale winds blowing snow horizontal. I imagined harder snow pellets at such times might feel like bbs shot from Mother Nature’s air-powered gun.
I oohed over a private parcel of rolling, wooded land edged by a creek flowing black through the snow-covered landscaped. I thought someone is lucky to own that.
It’s good to explore this county we call home. Each township has something to offer. Each has a beauty of its own.
The ride took my mind off the grayness of the day.
If you have a few minutes and want to help improve recreation in Mason County, take the survey before it closes at the end of the month.
Maybe we can make a great place even better.