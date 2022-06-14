I heard thunder Monday long before rain moved in.
A low grumbling, almost imperceptible, reverberated from the west. What’s that, I thought?
Car audio booming in the distance?
A machine?
Then I remembered the forecast for storms and noticed clouds were moving in.
I finished outdoor chores moments before a soft rain began falling, accompanied by long grumbles of thunder from lightning unseen.
The sound of June rain lulled me to a nap.
Road sounds from outside and appliance sounds from inside the house competed with nature’s lullaby.
A book I’m reading, “One Square Inch of Silence,” tells of the author’s love of natural soundscapes – the natural sounds of a place. He explores how mankind’s machines, mechanisms and other improvements impinge and diminish natural soundscapes.
Author Gordon Hempton has made recording such soundscapes his life work. He argues human-made noise that overcomes the silence in wilderness and natural settings harms our well-being, even if we don’t realize it.
Like the late writer and wilderness advocate Sigurd Olson, Hempton argues wilderness unharmed by the noise of human enterprise, speaks to something within us if we let it, and feeds, nurtures and heals our relationship with the planet.
Olson, who in the 1950s worked to establish the Boundary Waters Wilderness north of Lake Superior in Minnesota, fought to make the Boundary Waters a no-fly zone for commercial jets and to ban use of motors on boats within the area in order to preserve the singing silence.
Hempton, described on the book jacket as “an Emmy winning acoustic ecologist,” records such singing silent places. By ignoring noise in national parks and wilderness areas, Hempton contends we fail to preserve an integral part of what makes them special because silence is as much a part of them as is a mountain, a forest or a waterfall.
His recordings demonstrate wild places sing.
The verses of a rain song change with the amount of rain falling. The song for the same rain can be different in different places – the place and what’s in it providing other instrumentation and/or different voices, tones, and resonances. In the woods of Hamlin Township, the soft rain fell through the tree canopy leaves. A heavier, driving rain heard from within a building or splattering of urban pavement, would sound different.
The rain song’s lulling, quietness Monday evening contrasted with the noise of the news: invading Russian military relentlessly pounding another Ukrainian city, the stock market falling into bear market territory, the Congressional hearing on former President Trump’s unprecedented, unpatriotic, un-American efforts to overturn an election he lost, and more.
The sound of the rain nourished me as much as it infused the vegetation with life-giving water ahead of the heat that followed.
Initially, I didn’t care much for Hempton’s approach in “One Square Inch of Silence.” His persistent noting of the decibel ratings of man-made noise jarred on me as much as the noise jarred on him. Perhaps that was his intent.
Midway through the book, he’s now winning me over. His concern for maintaining quiet places in our nation and its parks and wilderness areas is well-founded.
Parks, by their nature, are multiple use areas. Man-made noise is to be expected. But quiet times are appropriate in them, too. So, too, might be dedicated quiet areas –aural versions of dark sky parks.
Quiet in wilderness areas is even more appropriate.
Efforts to keep areas like the Boundary Waters pristine and quiet make sense. Such areas are national savings accounts. Any one of us might not use them, but they are available if we need to and they represent a treasure of how a part of the Earth once was to pass on to our children and grandchildren.
More than a gift, preserving wild places, dark sky places, quiet spaces and natural spaces also is a means of preserving the richness of Earth. In our vanity and pride about our intelligence, we forget we don’t know what we don’t know and that the natural world may have gifts for us we don’t yet see or understand.
Hempton and Olson likely are correct. Quiet, natural places have lessons and rewards in danger of being forever lost.
The song of Monday’s rain reminded me of that.
But I had to listen to quiet, to get the message.