A nap on a Great Lakes beach on a sunny summer afternoon is a treat to savor.
After an incredibly busy June and Fourth of July weekend, I found time Sunday to pull out a beach lounger, place it in the sun on our cottage deck overlooking Lake Superior’s Whitefish Bay and relax.
Visiting grandkids had left the day before.
When they were on the beach, more important pastimes pushed a nap aside.
Together, we enjoyed the lake, sand time, and kid play. They’re too old for naps, which means I didn’t get many in and the ones I did were quick ones, snuck between this or that activity.
Sunday afternoon, after a morning kayak checking on a family of eagles on a river near the cottage, the sun was out, the air temperature flirted with 70, with a light breeze off the lake keeping pesky U.P. bugs away.
Brenda wanted to finish a book she was reading. So, I set up shop next to her and read my eyelids.
Bliss.
Gulls and terns passing by cried to the sky. A red-eyed vireo that has been singing from sun-up to sun-down in trees nearby continued its serenade.
I zoned out.
Complete and total relaxation ensued, the kind that restores one’s body and inner peace.
At times in Ludington, after chores, writing, household duties and commitments are done, I sneak off to the Lake Michigan beach along M-116 and find a place to set up a blanket to snooze for a few minutes after a dip in the lake.
Rarely, do I make an afternoon of it. But an hour stolen from the day to rest recharges the body and the mind.
The dermatologist cautions against too much sun and I heed that advice. I slather on sunblock, don a wide-brimmed hat and avoid early afternoon bake time.
Those late afternoon siestas listening to the surf, whether lapping or pounding, cost nothing but time.
It’s time well-spent.
I count myself lucky at such moments. Vacationers dot the beach enjoying their week at the shore. Some, set up elaborate beach arrays with tents, umbrellas, coolers, music, food and more.
I pack lighter and simply. Sometimes I walk the beach, other times after a swim I close my eyes like the Lovin’ Spoonful’s day-dreaming boy.
Either way, life is good. I leave refreshed, restored and ready for more.
We are blessed with so much public beach in Ludington. We don’t have to drive for hours for beach time. We don’t have to wait for our vacation. We can enjoy the restorative power of beach time, whether, walking, reading, sunning, swimming or napping whenever we can carve out an hour or two.
It’s mid-July already.
Make the time to enjoy this bounty.
And if you can get a nap in while doing so, more power to you.
It’s a wonderful tonic to get you through what life throws your way.
Enjoy.