Walking through the forest and up a dune towards a remote Lake Superior beach, the roar of waves on the big lake warned of the wind about to smack us full force.
Despite the audible warning, the wet wind on a mid-40s afternoon still demanded our attention when it bit into us.
Winter coats on, hoods up, gloves protecting hands we headed onto the beach towards a bog where wild cranberries hid among low vegetation.
A tradition of recent years for Brenda and I, we sought to fill a couple containers with the purple-red berries for Brenda to prepare a wild cranberry relish for Thanksgiving.
It’s much simpler to buy a bag at the grocery store. They probably taste the same. But we know the source of our cranberries: a wild bog, along a wild shoreline of Lake Superior, not far from an old U.S. Life-Saving Service station on grounds now a nature preserve.
Ludington friends Roger and Liz Ostling accompanied us. Together we picked cranberries a couple years ago nearby on slightly higher ground. Brenda wanted the Ostlings to experience picking bog berries this time.
Despite spitting drizzle driven into one’s face when you faced the west where a near-gale roared across more than 200 miles of open Lake Superior water, the Ostlings didn’t complain.
In the bog, the brush and nearby dunes provided a windbreak as we bent over to harvest this bounty. We picked enough for our needs and called it a successful foray.
Wet, cold and happy we bumped back down the unimproved dirt road on the seven-mile drive back to pavement.
Yes, buying cultivated cranberries would be easier.
But the experience will help us savor the wild that remains with us when we bite into the cranberry relish on Thanksgiving Day.
Back at the cottage, hot stew chased away any chill remaining. Cranberry relish from a harvest a couple days earlier was served along with homemade applesauce. Mixed together they’d make a good addition to the Indian Summer mixed fruit applesauce line.
Conversation and a lively game of Farkle also warmed us. Outside, between showers, the sun at times broke out.
Late in the day, a large rainbow arched across the sky. One end glowed near the beach to the north, the other on the bay almost in front of the cottage.
Simultaneously, the John G. Munson, a bulk carrier bound for Duluth, left the shipping channel and motored to a spot off our beach on Whitefish Bay and dropped anchor.
As evening neared, the Ostlings headed back to their U.P. getaway late. Daylight hours are short now. We watched the Munson at anchor Halloween evening – a treat for sure.
Often in fall, freighters anchor in the protection of Whitefish Bay rather than head into a tumultuous Lake Superior when west and northwest winds howl and waves pound. We enjoy their stops. At night, their lights twinkle offshore as they swing around to face into the wind like 700-foot-long weathervanes since only a bow anchor is deployed. Over the next 24 hours two other bulk carriers would also anchor nearby: the Algoma Equinox and the Algoma Transport.
Throughout Monday, as the season’s first snow occasionally fell, wet, sloppy and of a type called “graupel” because of how it is formed, I was mesmerized by the ever-changing scene. Variations in light, in clouds and in precipitation changed how the anchored carriers appeared. It was a life-size screen saver.
As darkness fell Monday night, each left.
Having ventured to Whitefish Point for sunset, I watched as the Algoma Equinox rounded the point, cutting close to shore before angling out as a snow squall obliterated it from view briefly. Bog cranberry picking would be warm compared to sticking one’s face outside on the Algoma Equinox at that moment.
More snow fell overnight covering the ground and trees, some still hanging onto leaves.
We will winterize the cottage and head back to Ludington Wednesday as the seasonal change continues.
Beauty resides in every season. Despite hoping snow would hold off until after the cabin was winterized, awaking to it made me smile.
One has to roll with the weather punches to live in Michigan.
Those cold-picked cranberries will taste especially good – both tart and sweetened by the experience (and some sugar).
It will be a flavor of the wild U.P. and a flavor of life worthy of giving thanks for.
That’s the news from Whitefish Bay on this near-winter day.
Enjoy!