When discussing ways to preserve or improve our natural environment, some declare common sense says an idea won’t work or that something we like doing can’t be harming our environment.
Common sense can be sensible.
Other times what is called common sense is proven incorrect or used an excuse not to move out of a comfort zone.
Common sense, after all, once held the earth is flat, that the sun revolves around the earth, that it is only fantasy we could go to the moon.
Long ago, that made sense because we couldn’t see beyond what we knew: our piece of the earth on which we couldn’t perceive the roundness of our planet, nor that it was rotating, nor that the earth moved around the sun, not the sun around earth.
People who thought in ways not common then, helped discover the truth. We learned and adapted.
Once we walked or rode animals for primary transportation. Any thought of vehicles propelled by internal combustion could take us across the nation in a few days might have been met with massive skepticism and people saying, common sense would suggest differently.
Submarines were once the stuff of fantasy and fiction only.
Common sense once likely said we couldn’t strip Michigan of harvestable virgin pine, though we did in a matter of decades.
Common sense might once have said we couldn’t foul the Great Lakes, the air we breathe or contaminate the land we lived on. But we did.
In truth, common sense, had we chosen to listen, might have said we could and would foul our water, air and soil unless we took precautions.
Today, some claim it’s only common sense that global warming isn’t caused by humans and there’s nothing we should do about.
Today, some can’t envision a future without gasoline-powered vehicles, saying it’s common sense that gasoline is the best fuel.
However, those with uncommon sense see the world differently. They are interested in adapting emerging technologies to meet needs, as has been done since humans tamed fire.
Common sense says you can’t store sufficient energy made from wind or solar for use later. Uncommon sense created the idea of storing energy in pumped storage plants such as just south of Ludington.
Lithium batteries are proving better than the batteries we have used for decades – batteries which have improved over time. Other materials more common than lithium are being studied for battery use. Maybe most will prove fruitless. Some day one might prove workable, affordable and be adapted to widespread use that will disrupt what we consider today as state-of-the art battery technology.
Many, maybe most, new technology attempts fail. Some have changed history of humankind and life as people knew it.
Government policy might help or hinder.
In the United States, increasingly government policy supports private entrepreneurial pioneer such as Elon Musk’s efforts at Tesla and SpaceX and companies adapting and inventing technology to better harness wind and solar sources of energy.
There’s no such thing today as energy production without a downside. Petroleum and carbon extraction, refinement, transportation and combustion to create power we use, has many downsides at many points. Wind and solar have their downsides, too. But they hold promise for cleaner energy not dependent upon petroleum reserves to the degree our energy supply is today.
I don’t think I’ll live to see the world powered carbon-free. That might be impossible.
Pursuing adaptations to reduce carbon could benefit air quality, slow or greatly reduce the carbon load we place in our atmosphere.
Whether or not you believe the preponderance of evidence man-made global change is happening, improvements to air quality improve quality of life. Common sense says we support that, right?
The local environmental education group AFFEW’s Earth Day Celebration is Saturday at the United Methodist Church of Ludington from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with speakers, booths and workshops. I’m looking forward to the 1 p.m. panel discussion with Dave Dempsey, an author of several books looking environmental matters in the Great Lakes and Michigan.
See you there.
Learning about issues helps one refine and adapt common sense and that makes sense to me at least.