As we’re about to celebrate Independence Day remember our cherished freedoms must be anchored with personal responsibility.
We are independent and free, but that is not absolute because how we personally use and express our freedom can conflict with others doing the same.
Our daily lives involve working and interacting with others who might have far different understandings of what freedom is and getting along.
This plays out in how we treat one another, how we respect or abuse public spaces and each other when we are in them.
With Independence Day, comes vacation season. Along the Great Lakes shorelines and north woods lakes, streams and forests, people are sharing and competing to use shared natural resources.
Most people, thankfully, get along, and try to be responsible. Sometimes people harm the places they love out of ignorance or just too much use. Education can lessen the former. Too much use inevitably leads to capacity controls that limit an individual’s freedom if one is not allowed into a park or campground that is full and must seek a different option.
We are blessed with many parks, significant public land and much recreational opportunity in Michigan and the nation. During the pandemic, many of these places saw significant increases in usage, an increase that continues today. We can love natural places so much we harm them. We likely will need more parks, more recreation and in some places more public land to accommodate the demands placed on them. Kudos to Pere Marquette Township for its work on its new Conservation Park being developed along the south shore of Pere Marquette Lake. It will be another gem for this area.
I thought of all this after a troubling encounter Saturday at a lightly used boat launch on an Upper Peninsula river. The site used to be a state forest campground. The campground was closed after a Department of Natural Resources review that deemed use too low for the effort needed to maintain it.
The former Shelldrake impoundment campground was rustic with a dozen or so campsites mostly used by anglers and duck hunters.
Despite generally only OK fishing, on most days in summer, a few small boats and increasingly kayakers are on the flooding.
It’s a favorite haunt of mine for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is that it is not suitable for speedboats.
Arriving about 8 Saturday morning I encountered an increasing problem. New users, with no sense of responsibility to the resources they are accessing or other users, were camped in four tents on the boat ramp with vehicles ringed around them, including on parked on the ramp. The ramp offers the only easy access to the water. Even though officially abandoned, the former campground campsites are 50 yards away and still regularly used but were empty Saturday.
I launched despite the cluster of tents and parked vehicles in the way. I pulled up, got my kayak out and dragged it through tents on the gravel littered cement ramp I would have used if not blocked. It was noisy in the quiet of the morning. Unsurprisingly that disturbed the slumbering campers.
One guy popped out of the tent pitched on the cement ramp. I informed him of where the campsites are and pointed out the launch ramp definitely is not a camp site. I then moved my truck and parked it at the far end of the parking area.
As I walked back on the ramp through the tents to my kayak, I was greeted by a foul-mouthed woman telling me she could do whatever she wanted and questioning who I was to say anything. It was an ugly moment that was about to get uglier as more in the party were being awakened by the women’s tirade.
So, I just got in my kayak and paddled out 40 yards before beginning to fish. I had a great morning on the water, but one concern remained: would they exact revenge on my truck?
Upon my return, they had broke camp and were gone. I was pleased to see they only egged my truck which I easily washed off later. Some ORV’ers upon seeing the egged truck pointed out newly deposited trash at the edge of the parking area the selfish “campers” left before heading elsewhere to do whatever they wanted in their warped view of being free.
I know it takes all kinds. I know I should have not stated the obvious to these people when they popped out of their misplaced tents. I upset their sense of freedom to do whatever they wanted by pointing out the obvious: there are social and legal limits.
We are not free to do whatever we want, all the time, in all places, public or private.
Self-control, responsibility to oneself and to others including property private or public requires that we acknowledge our actions, decisions and words do affect others and adjust appropriately.
I didn’t handle the boat launch squatters well. I hope such encounters are rare. I worry it’s going to get worse.
As we celebrate Independence Day, remember not only did freedom not come freely, responsibility comes with it.
Have a happy Independence Day.