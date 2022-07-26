Elections are about choosing leaders and representatives.
Elections are about choosing a direction.
Elections are about sending a message.
Elections are about ideas.
Candidate forums such as the one last Thursday, provide an opportunity for people to listen and learn about candidates who might best match them on direction, message, representation and values.
Campaigns, policy statements, platforms, forums and debates shed a bit of light on how and what candidates think and give air to ideas.
For citizens to be informed, participation in the process, is necessary.
Being exposed to different ideas and perspectives can prompt one to rethink positions or better understand why others think differently.
The forum Thursday was lightly attended. It is summer. It was for contested races in a primary election. Since only one party had contested races, only one party’s ideas were voiced.
In October, when the general election forum takes place, candidates of both parties presumably will participate and a broader range of ideas will be discussed.
As is typical in Mason County, more Republicans are running for office than Democrats. All contested races locally for county, state and federal offices are Republicans. Thus, the ideas presented were on the conservative side of the political spectrum.
Some were on the far-right fringe of the conservative spectrum.
Generally, conservatives state support for limited government, “traditional” values, low taxes, individual responsibility and less regulations on individuals and businesses.
That is a bumper sticker description lacking nuance and depth fleshing out what that means to you and me.
Sadly, depth and nuance are often lost in modern political discourse. That’s especially true in Republican races around the country that too often boil down to does a candidate support former President Trump and his dishonest claims of a stolen or rigged election.
Happily, no one Thursday stated the election was stolen.
Still, Trump’s continued whining and refusal to admit the election is over and that he lost, poisons the process.
One candidate said a forensic audit of the 2020 election in Michigan is needed because of unstated “anomalies” he’s aware of. The fact is, the 2020 election has had more than 200 local audits or reviews, according to the Michigan Secretary of State, and nothing that would change outcomes of the presidential race has been found. The Michigan Republican caucus came to the same conclusion months ago.
This should no longer be an issue.
Those who lose shouldn’t say the results must be wrong because they “know” they won. Provide proof or move one. Numbers don’t lie, even if a failed candidate does.
Thursday evening there was talk of small government. Several candidates would do away with state and federal departments of education. The federal department of education has long been a target of conservatives who say education is a state or local responsibility.
It has always struck me as an overly-simplistic approach.
Running for a local school board is a powerful way for an individual to have a say about how their local public school is operated.
Yet blaming the ills of education on state or federal government misses what often is a central problem when schools fail: parents motivated to make sure their child learns and is prepared for school. That might seem as simplistic to public education critics as my assertion their solutions are simplistic. It strikes me though as more fundamental since parents and grandparents can work with their child or grandchild and help set expectations. It’s maybe the best place to start.
Blaming government or schools is too easy.
There were calls for less regulation Thursday, too, but no details. Details matter.
Perhaps once the primary is completed, the candidates selected will test ideas more thoroughly in the general election campaign.
A quiet show of emotion
Hart resident Ryan Roberts hesitated before beginning his closing statement Thursday. The candidate for 102nd Michigan House of Representatives is a newcomer to politics. He is younger than anyone else on the stage. He was blacker, too, but didn’t focus on that. He stated he is a warrior for God and country and wanted to fight for people like himself who live paycheck to paycheck. He asserted widespread corruption in legislative government, but offered no proof.
When he hesitated in beginning his closing, I looked from my vantage point as moderator just off his right side. A few tears bested his effort to control an emotion he felt as he gathered himself before speaking.
Later I asked him about those tears. He said he was taken by the moment. He said he’s been sober now for three years and was in the moment as one of three Republican candidates for Michigan House of Representatives speaking on a forum stage.
While he’s a longshot to win the nomination as the least experienced candidate, it is touching someone can feel that much emotion seeking to serve in public office.
One can only wish more of our fellow citizens took elections as seriously.