Traveling as Vladimir Putin unleashed his unprovoked, immoral and criminal war against Ukraine on a trumped up rationale diminished the carefree nature of our planned trip to visit my brother and his wife in New Mexico.
It’s not just the jump in gas prices that concerned me. I’ve tried not to think too much about them because there is nothing I can do about them, other than to stay home. COVID delayed this trip for two years. Gas prices weren’t going to this time.
We had a great visit with John and Joyce as they showed us around their adopted state from their Santa Fe home.
New Mexico is rugged and beautiful with startling landscapes that have attracted artists untold for decades.
As I savored vistas Georgia O’Keefe painted and scenes Ansel Adams photographed, I tried to absorb the ambiance, the light, the landscapes that drew them and thousands of artists still today. Beauty is all around.
We hiked among canyons, badlands and plateaus with Native American petroglyphs dating back 400 to 600 years or, in some cases, more. We walked trails the natives, conquerors and settlers walked. We walked for enjoyment, enrichment and enlightenment; they walked out of necessity.
Calling Ludington home, New Mexico’s buttes and mesas, the snow-covered mountaintops awed us in ways a person from the arid Southwest might be awed by looking west over Lake Michigan seeking to comprehend that watery landscape so unlike their home.
But Vladimir Putin kept busting in. Headlines and stories in local papers and on my smart phone newsfeed about attacks on Ukranian cities; bombings of civilian targets; threats of using his nuclear arms cache; demands that the West stand aside as he attacks a nation that wasn’t threatening Russia one whit – except that Ukraine’s independent and free citizens have tasted democracy and don’t want to be part of Russia or under Putin’s despotic thumb.
I imagine ancestors of today’s Native Americans might have felt the same way as what was then a young United States of America forced them off their lands, broke promises, lied to them and the world, and over time tried to diminish or destroy their culture.
That doesn’t make anything Putin is doing today OK. It’s not.
Our nation’s history doesn’t mean we should not or cannot condemn Putin’s siege of Russia’s peaceful, nonthreatening neighbor because of his delusional claims Ukraine’s western lean and independence poses a threat to him.
Putin has no moral high ground to argue from; he is proving to be the Hitler of our time with eyes on more than Ukraine.
Such thoughts barged in as I studied incredible art in Sante Fe galleries, or tried to determine if I prefer the red chili sauce or the green chili sauce served in what is known as “Christmas” choice in New Mexican cuisine. I had Christmas throughout the trip – not the holiday, but both red and green chili sauce “Christmas.”
While the Santa Fe galleries were posh and filled with art at top prices, $150,000 for one painting I looked at, poverty is as nearby as the homeless on sidewalk benches, the Pueblos the native people live in or the rural villages and countryside home to a large Latino population. They weren’t looking at $150,000 paintings. Many just try to scrape by.
That mix of cultures – native, Latino and white American – is a fact of life in New Mexico. And it’s a work in progress, as the United States of America remains.
Anglo America has too often done a disservice through history as we forced assimilation, denigrated older existing cultures and cheated native people. The wrongs done unto the others are clear to see, but we also harmed ourselves by not seeking to understand, not trying to learn and by greed.
Those are Putin-esque failings. We can do better.
Traveling can open your eyes, if you’re willing to look, willing to listen, willing to try new things and see different places in ways beyond what you are used to. I miss far more opportunities to grow when traveling than I succeed in, but I try.
I will return to New Mexico someday. I will go with a better idea of what I hope to experience more deeply than I could on this first trip.
The next time, I hope the world is more settled so I can truly travel carefree and easy.
I pray for the Ukranian people and hope they somehow continue to defy odds to not be subjected by the war criminal Vladimir Putin. He is worse than a cancer on the world.
The world has many great places, such as Michigan and New Mexico, and many great people. Putin is not one of them. But the underdog Ukrainians are proving to be.