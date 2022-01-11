Winter fans have had something to cheer about.
It’s been cold. It’s been snowy.
Lakes are freezing. Ice anglers are venturing out on some – please be careful.
Cross-country ski trails were groomed at Ludington State Park after late week snow.
Snow-shoeing events returned to the park, too.
Winter weather drives many people indoors or to the South.
For others, it provides a way to enjoy our northern climate by engaging and embracing what the wintry weather provides.
Despite the many literary comparisons of winter to a season of death, loneliness, and dreariness that causes weariness, many find joy and enjoyment in the frozen landscape.
As I get older, I am less comfortable as the thermometer drops.
The kid in me still enjoys playing in the snow and cold, though.
My urge to seek beauty in landscapes is attracted to many scenes – some peaceful as a Christmas card such as what this past snowy Friday morning brought us; others ominous, hard-edged and almost violent, such as the waves crashing into the Ludington North Breakwater this past blustery Sunday and Monday.
As a youth, I read Jack London’s story “To Build a Fire.”
I’m likely not alone in trying to build campfires out of natural materials using only one match because of it. I reread the story Monday night while writing this to check if my memory of the story was correct; it wasn’t.
The protagonist identified only as “the man,” is walking on his own to camp in the Yukon on a day with no sun.
The temperature is minus-70 degrees. (And we thought 10 degrees Monday was cold, eh?)
The man recalls advice from an old-timer about traveling in the cold, but hadn’t heeded the advice not to travel alone in the Yukon when the cold fell to less than 50 below zero.
At one point, the man breaks through ice on a creek and gets his feet and lower legs wet – a death sentence if he can’t start a fire quickly to dry off.
Apparently, London had two versions of the story.
In the earlier version, the man survives with only frostbite after succeeding in getting a fire started.
In the second, more widely read version, the man’s hands are so numb he can’t hold just one match, so he uses all his matches to start a piece of birch bark blazing.
Then he accidentally puts out the tiny start of a fire by knocking it apart trying to tend it. Death soon follows.
None of the fires I have started in my imaginary To Build a Fire scenarios had such dire circumstances; sometimes failure meant no S’mores for the kids or early to bed if a campfire attempt sputtered out.
Or, I used other means to start the fire.
Few of us have experienced such deadly cold as London wrote about in the story.
Single digits are cold enough, though.
I respect the cold. I try to dress and act appropriately with an understanding foolishness in bitter cold can have repercussions.
I took advice from Todd and Brad Reed and recently purchased ski goggles for use photographing along the shoreline on bitter, blustery days.
Wind can drive sand, snow or both into unprotected eyes trying to frame or focus on a scene to a photograph.
Sunday, I tried them out. They helped.
I’ve found a pair of driving gloves appropriate for winter photography.
They’re supple enough to operate the camera and warm enough to ward off numbness.
Clothes and outerwear are layered to match the weather and the activity at hand.
Adding a gaiter face mask last winter that doubles as an outdoor-use COVID mask was a great addition that prevents biting wind from going down my neck or into my ears.
Paying attention to details while out in the cold makes a difference, especially as one’s age ticks up.
I’m skiing and snow-shoeing less than I once did, but I enjoy my short jaunts.
Listening to the winter sounds of the woods, breathing in cold, crisp air, appreciating the play of light on the undulating snow cover is rewarding.
Sometimes in winter I think about walking a warm southern beach and find it an appealing thought. Once outside I realize I still enjoy the call of the wild in my own wintry neighborhood.
It’s calling now. It’s time to go.