Winter play as a youth partially explains my enjoyment of the Winter Olympics.
As kids we spent long hours making, maintaining and enjoying a backyard rink that was a focal point for winter play of friends in the neighborhood. Skating, hockey, crack-the-whip even attempts at figure skating moves kept as laughing in the cold, day or night.
I wasn’t a good skater but loved the time outdoors. During thaws, when the rink would melt, we would watch skiing on “The Wide World of Sports” on Saturday afternoons. Curling was televised regularly in the Detroit area, so we watched those competitions, too. Hockey Night in Canada featured the Detroit Red Wings quite a bit since there were only six National Hockey League teams at the time. It was must-see black-and-white television.
Summer sports were fine, and we played those, too. Today I still watch hockey more than any other sport amazed by the speed, the skill and, yes, at times the violence of the hits as well as the precision that the best players possess. Plus, nights are longer in winter so one spends more times indoors.
Since the 2022 Winter Olympics have opened, I’ve watched a bit of the snowboard competitions. The “Big Air” tricks are mind-boggling. Downhill skiing still evokes “the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat” tension of the old Wide World of Sports.
I appreciate the exceptional skaters in figure skating though it’s not must-watch for me. The same with speed skating and even cross country skiing. Skating and cross country skiing are more fun to do than to watch. I feel the same about baseball and basketball, though.
The biathlon strikes me as a strange sport. I’ve never had the desire to carry or shoot a gun while skiing through the woods.
Though older, I can’t watch television during the day. I prefer time outside for walk, a slow ski or snowshoe to take in the cold, crisp air. In essence, I’m an overgrown schoolkid who needs outdoor recess daily.
Sunday, while visiting grandkids in Grand Rapids, I urged them outside to enjoy the sunny weather. They agreed. Once outside, a friendly snowball fight quickly ensued. Grandson Grayson escalated matters by lobbing snowballs across the street at the neighbor girls. They returned fire before the kids quickly formed a coalition to attack my son-in-law and me in a kids-vs-adults battle.
The kids showed spunk, creative strategies and even a bit of trash talk when I lobbed a few underhand tosses not wanting to sting any of the first-graders. “Really? Underhand?” one girl asked with disdain hands planted on her hips daring a throw with more velocity. I laughed, but I continued lobbing rather than more aggressive throws. The lobs, when landed on an obstruction above them, showered them softly with snow – which they didn’t like.
They ran to the garage returning with inflatable snow tubes and plastic sleds they held over their heads like umbrellas. Their defensive method, however, effectively disarmed them.
The contest got me thinking wouldn’t snowball fighting make a great winter Olympics sport? Like any team sport, it would involve strategy, skill, strength, endurance and would be more fun to watch than long-distance cross country skiing.
These Beijing winter sports have a dark side, though. U.S. officials suggested American athletes use temporary “burner” cell phones rather than personal cell phones to reduce the chances of being cyber snooped while in China. Athletes have been cautioned by the host country to avoid political protests saying local laws would be enforced.
Whether one approves of athletes using their moment in the limelight to espouse views or not, threatening them with prosecution seems an unfriendly measure that speaks volumes about the authoritarian nature of China. No matter where Olympic games are held, the games should be a free speech zone that represents the best in the world, not the worst. Is it just me?
While we openly and spiritedly debate COVID mandates and lockdowns here, compare that to China’s approach. China’s approach is far more controlling than anything the U.S. tried. Being asked to put on a face mask when going into a crowded place is not the same as not being allowed to go anywhere.
Oh well, recess is nearing. The outdoors is calling. I’ll cheer on American athletes in competitions later tonight. At their best, the Olympics are inspiring and entertaining, despite the dark side lurking just out of sight.