A year into this pandemic and I find myself puzzled.
I’m not bored. I find plenty of interest to do.
But the sameness and lack of social gatherings much less spontaneous interactions that brighten any day is noticeable.
It’s pandemic purgatory.
I’ve not experienced the hell that so many suffer through as COVID 19 claimed 500,000 American lives and disrupted and destroyed livelihoods and delayed or diverted dreams of many others.
No one likely has escaped unscathed.
We’re on pause waiting to return to the promised land of normal living.
This year marks the 40th I’ve practiced journalism professionally.
One of the best things about a journalism career is the constant newness involved in meeting people, learning about issues, covering events, sharing a glimpse of a person’s life, and navigating the deadlines, demands and stresses of the job. It spices the daily grind.
When I retired from full-time work, I was ready to slow down, to juggle fewer duties and responsibilities. I was ready to savor a calm morning, a sunny afternoon or the quiet of an evening. I was happy pursuing interests and following where curiosity and sense of community led me.
I’ve embraced the more relaxed pace. Any pressure, is pressure I put on myself.
Then the pandemic hit.
Events stopped. Meeting new people became difficult as did getting together with old friends. Rotary Club, Friends of Ludington State Park and church meetings went to Zoom. Concert venues went quiet. Gatherings were discouraged or shelved.
The Promised Land of normal life — like a mirage — is in sight but so far still out of reach. We trek on with hope provided by increasing vaccinations and improvements in those terrible daily statistics of rates infections and deaths.
We find ways to cope as we hope.
I’ve spent scads of time in the outdoors hiking and doing photography at Ludington State Park and many other places. By early February before serious snow arrived, I’d walked most of the trails at the state park already this new year while also exploring the dunes. I love it. It’s helped immensely.
With the snow came cross-country skiing and snowshoeing though my distances per trip are a shadow of my more youthful days.
As February wanes and we approach the one-year mark of this new reality, I realized I’m troubled by the sameness of daily life under the pandemic. I’m doing a lot of stuff I love, but I dearly miss those social encounters of pre-pandemic life.
My wife’s a great cook. We eat well and have tried scads of new dishes. But we’re longing for the chance for dining out with friends and feasts with extended families in boisterous gatherings. Shared meals are nutritious to the spirit as well as the body.
Ted Malt, Edgar Struble and the entire West Shore Community College Performing Arts program is to be commended for the college’s living room concert series. There’s a certain intimacy to the online concerts that have featured Chloe Kimes, Sierra Hull, Frank Vignola and Vinny Ranioli, Jim Alfredson and Organissmo, The Boston Brass, Fred Knapp and the Fred Knapp Quartet, Evan Taylor, the Kenny Rogers Band, and the WSCC Wind Symphony and Concert Choir. (Still ahead are the Fry Street String Quartet March 4 and Lou Mousa and Craig Avery March 18.)
They have added needed seasoning to quiet evenings at home.
Nevertheless, it will be great to sit in an audience with other people listening and reacting as a group to music being made.
Ludington Area Center for the Arts has been offering virtual programs, too, take home projects as well as socially distanced exhibits. Bravo!
Other organizations such as the district library, the historical society and FLSP are adapting, too, offering programs in new ways.
But I am ready — once it’s truly safe — to enjoy the in-person company of a happy crowd engaged in experiencing art or sports or faith or community together.
I know I’m not alone.
After all, we are not wired to live life so separated for so long.
Let’s continue to do our part. Mask up in public. Respect safe spacing. Wash hands frequently. Be patient.
Sadly, we passed that horrendous milestone Monday – 500,000 American lives lost these past 12 months due to COVID-19. That’s a terrible toll and its only part of the loss.
Distanced living is wearing on all of us, some far worse than others.
Let’s get it right so we more quickly move beyond this pandemic.
I’m ready to be released from pandemic purgatory, to shout Hallelujah! with the rest of you as we again attain the promised land of normalcy.
Aren’t you?
We all know the answer.